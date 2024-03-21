Want to make your vote count? Our RI voter's guide helps make your voice heard in Election 2024
Voting is a constitutional right most Rhode Islanders hold dear.
But it can also be difficult - occasionally by design.
The Providence Journal is here to make that easier with our Rhode Island Voter's Guide.
Voting laws, deadlines, registration requirements and dates can change from election to election, and our voter guides are designed to give you the essential information you need to make your vote count in 2024.
Rhode Island Voter's Guide: Click here for essential information to navigate Election 2024
Inside the Rhode Island Voter Guide, you'll see:
Presidential candidates and where they stand on key issues, including:
Climate change
Crime & policing
Education
Economy
Foreign policy
Health care
Immigration
Reproductive rights
In addition, you can find info on:
How to register to vote
Key races for Rhode Islanders this year
Dates, documents and important info for voting in Election 2024
