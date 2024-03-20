Want to make your vote count? Our CT voters' guide helps make your voice heard in 2024

Voting is a constitutional right we hold dear here in the Nutmeg State.

But with at least three elections leading up to the presidential election on Nov. 5, it can be a challenge knowing the candidates and the rules on when and where to vote.

The Norwich Bulletin is here to make that easier with our Connecticut Voters' Guide.

Voting laws, deadlines, registration requirements and dates can change from election to election, and our voter guide is designed to give you the essential information you need to make your vote count in 2024.

CT Voters' Guide: Click here for essential information to navigate Election 2024

Inside, you'll see

Presidential candidates and where they stand on key issues, including: Climate change Crime & policing Education Economy Foreign policy Health care Immigration Reproductive rights



In addition, you can find info on:

How to register to vote

Key races in Connecticut this year

Dates, documents and important info for voting in 2024

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Election 2024 voting deadlines, registration, key dates for CT voters