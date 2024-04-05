Want Trump sneakers? Just raise $2.5 million for the former president

For the mere price of $2.5 million, people who raise money for former President Donald Trump can secure a "personalized" pair of "Never Surrender" high-top sneakers, according to a donor-access program menu shared with NBC News by a person close to the Republican National Committee.

Buck-rakers who hit that minimum for entry into the "Trump Victory Trust" circle get more than the shoes: dial-ins for monthly updates from the RNC's "election integrity and litigation" team, VIP benefits at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer, access to national retreats and "Victory" events, and, of course, a signed MAGA hat.

Lower levels of giving and fundraising include "Ultra MAGA" at $834,600 for the Trump 47 Committee, a joint fundraising venture that allows the former president and his outside allies to collect cash and apportion it to his campaign treasury, the Save America political action committee that has been footing many of his legal costs, the RNC and a series of state party committees.

"Team Trump 24" membership starts at $250,000, "Team America First" requires $100,000 in donations, "Club 47" has a $50,000 price tag and "MAGA 24" costs a fitting $24,000. Each level comes with some of the benefits, but the high-tops are exclusive to the high-end "Victory Trust" bundlers.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the donor levels.

Both parties have used modern campaign finance laws to establish joint fundraising committees — and donor-access benefits — that solicit and receive amounts far greater than the $3,300 per-election limit that individual donors can give directly to a candidate's treasury.

Last week's $25 million Democratic fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall, featuring President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, cost some donors as much as half a million dollars. In return, elite givers were allowed to pose with the three presidents for pictures taken by legendary photographer to the stars Annie Leibovitz.

First lady Jill Biden called the event “the fundraiser to end all fundraisers.”

But it turns out, that end was just the opening shot in a cash war that will consume both parties until November's general election.

Trump is the marquee guest this weekend at a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, that has been billed as a $33 million affair. One person familiar with his fundraising operation said the actual figure could hit or exceed $40 million. Two other sources familiar with the fundraising said that there was already $50 million committed from donors.

Until he became the presumptive Republican nominee last month — as the last of his rivals dropped out of a contest he was sure to win — Trump had struggled to raise money. Moreover, the massive costs of his legal defense in four separate criminal trials, and a series of civil actions, have hamstrung his ability to spend on traditional campaign operations.

But there has been a reconciliation between the former president and a set of wealthy longtime GOP donors who had withheld their support. Many of them are expected to attend Saturday's event, which is being hosted by billionaire hedge-fund manager John Paulson.

Trump is also the "special guest" at a "spring retreat" for his joint fundraising venture in Palm Beach from May 3 through 5, according to an invitation shared by the person close to the RNC. The invitation notes that "only current investors" in the party committee and the "Trump 47 Committee" are eligible to attend.

It is somewhat cheaper to become a member of the RNC's "Eagles 168" club — a reference to the number of RNC members. That only costs $15,000, and comes with less-coveted benefits, according to a document provided by the source

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com