Want to comment on NJ Transit 15% fare hike? You’ll have to be there in person

Gov. Phil Murphy made his voice heard virtually via Zoom at an MTA public hearing Monday on New York's controversial congestion pricing program to air his concerns that the plan as designed is “completely and utterly unacceptable.”

Ironically, across the river, NJ Transit was holding the first of 10 public hearings about its fare increase proposal, yet if Murphy wanted to participate in that hearing — orchestrated by an agency his administration oversees — he would have had to attend in person in order to be heard.

Unlike the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which is allowing in-person and virtual comments to be made during its congestion pricing public hearings, and which the public can watch live or later on YouTube, NJ Transit is not providing the public with the option to view the hearings virtually or participate in them virtually.

Under the MTA's congestion pricing plan, drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street would have to pay an extra toll. The plan is designed to reduce traffic and improve air quality and raise money for MTA's capital projects. Those affected would include New Jersey drivers using the Lincoln and Holland tunnels.

“On behalf of the 9.3 million residents in New Jersey, let me just say that this is an incredibly ill-conceived plan and it is not frankly about congestion or the environment, it is a means to solve the deficit" at the MTA, Murphy said via Zoom.

NJ Transit, meanwhile, is proposing a 15% fare hike to take effect July 1 and 3% increases annually after that indefinitely without any further need for public hearings, according to NJ Transit.

Jennifer Sciortino, a spokeswoman for the governor, did not comment on whether Murphy agrees with NJ Transit’s decision to hold only in-person hearings — though like the MTA, the public can submit comments via email or mail.

She also did not say whether Murphy would attend one of NJ Transit’s public hearings in person. If he were to participate in the hearing closest to his home in Red Bank, it would be 17 miles away in Belmar on Wednesday at 6 p.m., which would take about an hour and a half one way using NJ Transit (a 20-minute walk, plus a bus and two trains).

NJ Transit has faced criticism from several elected officials, residents and commuters — as well as two petitions — to request a virtual option.

Offering a virtual participation option allows the agencies, their staff, boards and the public to hear from the widest possible spectrum of voices who have an opinion, insight, comment or question about these proposals.

Just 11 people spoke at NJ Transit’s public hearing Monday in Cherry Hill that took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. By comparison, there were 114 speakers at the MTA’s hearing on Monday, which began at 10 a.m.

Assemblywoman Shama Haider, D-Tenafly, was surprised when told by a reporter that no virtual comments or viewing were being made available at NJ Transit’s fare proposal hearings, both of which are offered at the agency’s regular board and committee meetings.

“We have to make hearings like this as accessible as possible … especially when we have the technology,” said Haider, who plans to attend NJ Transit’s Hackensack hearing in person on Tuesday night. She also made an in-person public comment against congestion pricing at one of the MTA’s hearings last week.

“I’m surprised and disappointed that they (NJ Transit) haven’t provided an option other than an in-person option," Haider said.

As for the fare proposal plan, she said, “I hope we can somehow reduce that fare hike if not eliminate it completely” with the help of a new corporate transit fee proposed by Murphy.

However, the NJ Transit fare proposal is planning to be voted on by the board in April — after the statutorily mandated budget proposal deadline of April 1, but two months before the future of a corporate transit fee will be decided through the state budget process that concludes June 30.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said even after the agency’s proposed budget is transmitted to the Legislature “adjustments can be made.”

“This is a problem that has been lying around, no one wanted to touch it for all these years and now they’re in such a rush to do it,” said Haider, referring to NJ Transit’s perennial budget shortfalls that have been ignored by governors and Legislatures of the past. “You let it sit for all these years, now do it properly.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Transit hearings on fare hike will not have virtual comments