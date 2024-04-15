‘Want to be here;’ Logan Co. homeowners working on repairs 1 month after deadly tornado

It’s been one month since five tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley.

In Logan County, an EF-3 tornado killed three people and injured many others. The storm destroyed approximately 133 structures and damaged more than 700 others.

Logan County families told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson they are grateful they can rebuild.

“A lot of it’s got to do with just community. Everybody’s trying to help everyone,” Orchard Island homeowner Christine Morris said.

Morris said she still couldn’t believe what she saw while checking up on her summer home.

“Depressed, shocked. The trees, I mean so many trees were lost,” Morris said.

The Morris family was getting ready to move to Orchard Island as they just put their Kentucky home on the market.

“Put it up for sale 1st of April, and then move up here as our permanent residence. Plus, we had an RV. We wanted to do some traveling,” Morris said.

But now, they are just one of the many families trying to clean up the wreckage so they can live comfortably.

The tornado busted out their windows and blew pieces of their storage shed away.

“We had to empty our shed and we’ve got a bunch of that in the house. Just we don’t have too much storage space,” Mark Morris said.

The Sneed family’s vacation home wasn’t only damaged, but their plans to host a life-changing event here can no longer take place.

“We were supposed to have a wedding. My granddaughter wanted to get married here but I don’t know that was gonna be May the 25th but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Orchard Island homeowner Rita Sneed said.

They are still waiting for insurance to kick in, as a tree crashed into their home and they had to pay removal fees out of pocket.

“$22,000 because of the trees,” Sneed said.

They are among the many families who hope the severe weather is over for the year.

“We want to be here, enjoy our boat and the kids coming up everyone comes over,” Sneed said.

The Morris family is just one of many who won’t be able to move into their home for a while.

The Morris family was hoping to move into their Orchard Island home this year, but they said that probably won’t happen until 2025.

But for some, the timeline of rebuilding and repairs is much longer.

We will continue to follow this story.

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff