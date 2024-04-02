Want to work from home in Washington and make over $70K a year? These 8 jobs are hiring

Do you need a new job?

Do you prefer working from home?

Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many jobs went virtual, there have been consistent job offerings in Washington state that allow for partial or full remote work.

These eight Washington-based jobs across multiple fields can be done entirely remotely, though some require in-state residency. Each offers an annual salary of at least $70,000, plus additional benefits.

Remote jobs in WA

Community Program Manager - RedCloud Consulting

Description: Build and manage a user-driven community supporting clients and their open-source products. Focus on developing targeted programs to increase customer engagement, work with community managers and operations, leaders and data teammates to operate key routines and build a tight feedback loop.

Requirements: At least five years of experience in program management, end-user support, sales, marketing or product design and development, plus strong communication skills, passion about being a community and customer advocate, organizational and multitasking skills, critical thinking and fantastic interpersonal skills.

Salary: $144,000 - $187,000

Software Developer - Employment Security Department

Description: Design and develop technical solutions for customers, collaborate with others to develop software, maintain IT applications, conduct application testing and review technical requirements from customers.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field and two years of experience with service-oriented design and development using C#, ASP.NET, MVC, JavaScript, Angular, NuGet, .NET Core and T-SQL, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Salary: $79,296 - $106,644/year

Enterprise Portfolio Manager - Department of Children, Youth and Families

Description: Implement project and portfolio management standards, coordinate processes and resources and oversee complex initiatives. Collaborate with other programs and offices to support projects, facilitate efforts regarding issues and risks and prepare status reports.

Requirements: Six years of progressively responsible and multi-dimensional experience managing complex portfolios, projects or programs OR equivalent education and experience. Must be able to communicate effectively, lead effective teams and manage large projects, apply critical thinking, use technology effectively and be committed to public service and eliminating disproportionalities.

Salary: $72,509 - $90,636/year

Deadline: April 12, 11:59 p.m.

Senior Social Media Manager - Designit

Description: Lead the social and blog team in strategy planning and integrated projects while serving as the main point of contact for stakeholders.

Requirements: Four years of marketing experience, two years of managing social media programs and strategy, two years of social scheduling and monitoring, experience growing and managing a team focused on professional development, expertise in social media platforms and computer programs, a customer service mindset and data interpretation skills.

Salary: $70,000 - $80,000/year

Grant Design and Development Manager - Employment Security Department

Description: Write grant applications for workforce development strategies, track success and expand impactful initiatives, make strategic long-term decisions and assist the director as needed.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in public administration, business administration or similar field OR equivalent experience, plus two years of project management or related management experience, five years experience in workforce development, two years of experience writing grant proposals with successful results and experience with computer software programs.

Salary: $83,000 -$116,000/year

Deadline: April 11, 11:59 p.m.

Senior Web Developer - University of Washington

Description: Web development, quality assurance and code review. Provide technical leadership, strategic planning feedback, development and technical solutions and support services while working with the lead web developer.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, mathematics or similar field, plus at least five years of design and development through Drupal. Strong technical skills and programming techniques, and a collaborative thinker.

Salary: $9,000-$10,500/month

Compensation Analyst - BECU

Description: Assist in the design and administration of compensation programs, complete audits, analyze and ensure competitive salaries, evaluate job descriptions and pay consistency, and collaborate with leadership.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in finance, human resources or related field OR equivalent work experience, plus at least two years of experience in compensation and advanced excel skills.

Salary: $71,200-$132,600/year

Strategic Pricing and Contract Manager - 3SI

Description: Drive revenue optimization and ensure favorable contracts, implement strategic pricing initiatives and achieve financial goals.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance or related field, at least five years of experience as a specialist, analyst, or manager in a similar SaaS-focused pricing and contract role, and an in-depth understanding of pricing principles, strategies and methodologies.

Salary: $100,000-$115,000/year