Want to fix poverty? Give away cash, no strings attached. You read that right. | Opinion

Yes, you read the headline right. And yes, it works. Programs have been popping up all over the country to provide unconditional cash payments to individuals and families who need it most as a way to combat poverty and foster economic security, and the results are promising.

Among these programs is The Bridge Project. Launched by The Monarch Foundation in 2021, The Bridge Project is a New York-based program that invests directly and flexibly in early childhood via unconditional cash. Operating with an aim to break the cycle of stress and poverty passed down generationally and to enhance socioeconomic mobility of families, The Bridge Project specifically assists pregnant individuals through the first 1,000 days of their child’s life. As a city of people with bold ideas and big hearts, we are excited to expand this innovative program right here in Milwaukee.

Today, I am delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership between the Zilber Family Foundation and The Bridge Project, which will provide unconditional cash assistance to 100 eligible low-income, pregnant individuals in Milwaukee for two years, empowering families and strengthening our community through financial support during a crucial time.

Poverty is deep problem in Milwaukee worsened by inflation

In Wisconsin, roughly 1 in 7 children lives in poverty, and Milwaukee has the second-highest poverty rate among the top 50 most populated cities in the country. Nearly 25% of the city and 43% of Black residents live in poverty. The numbers are startling, but barriers to financial stability such as inflation, the rising cost of living, and stagnant minimum wages are well-documented. Given the demographic composition of workers in low-paid jobs, wage stagnation and wage disparities particularly harm people of color, women, and workers without a college degree. The Bridge Project Milwaukee creates a new pathway to value and support our community’s mothers and babies.

New York might seem worlds away from Milwaukee, but the struggles of families across the country aren’t as different as we may think - and neither are the solutions. An unrestricted cash program has already been piloted in Madison through the Madison Forward Fund, a year-long program that provided $500 monthly payments to 155 Madison households. Data from the pilot shows that families spent the money on their most basic needs: 28.8% of funds went toward retail sales and services - think visits to the mechanic, back-to-school shopping, and other household needs - while another 26.7% of allocated funds were used for food and groceries. Rent, utilities, and transportation were other substantial expenditures, helping families cover the basics and rest easier.

Data shows trust, cash, and community get results for families

Unrestricted cash assistance recognizes a parent’s right to make their own financial decisions and promotes autonomy and dignity by trusting them to know what’s best for their families.

Unconditional cash at scale has already proven to be successful. Nationally, the expanded Child Tax Credit in 2021 led to a historic reduction in poverty, slashing child poverty in half. In municipalities across the country, pilot programs have yielded promising results.

Early findings from The Bridge Project have shown that unconditional cash transfers empowered parents to afford child care, build up emergency savings, increase harmony and organization within the household, and secure full-time employment. In Madison, Vanessa, a mother of two, used her cash transfer funds to enroll in paralegal school and obtain a more stable and higher paying job that’s building financial security for her family. Hers is one of many positive stories made possible by unconditional cash programs across the country.

Unconditional cash delivers more than a check. It plants seeds of economic opportunity and empowers low- and moderate-income people to build their lives, provide for their families, and contribute to society. The key to economic mobility exists; thankfully for Milwaukee, The Bridge Project is the first step in the journey to embracing it.

Gina Stilp is executive director of the Zilber Family Foundation.

