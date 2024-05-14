Want to work from the comfort of your home? 5 remote or hybrid job openings in Kansas

Remote work is becoming more and more common.

According to Forbes, 32.6 million of Americans are expected to work in a remote setting by 2025. The company also reports that 98% of workers in the U.S. want to work from home at least part of their work week.

If you’re looking for a job in Kansas this year, you may have finding a remote job as your top priority. After all, working from home provides many benefits — the comfort of your own home, saving time and gas money on daily commutes, and, in some cases, maybe even the flexibility of choosing your own schedule.

If you’re not sure where to start in your job search, the Kansas state job portal could be a good place to look. While not all jobs postings are remote, there are a lot of job openings throughout the state.

The portal currently has 735 jobs posted, which include 29 that are based in Sedgwick County.

Here are five jobs that offer remote work options — three fully remote and two offering remote work possibilities.

Forensic Evaluator Supervisor

Agency: Larned State Hospital in Pawnee County

Pay: $81,036 annually

Position is remote but requires some work travel.

Summary: This employee will supervise evaluators and provide services for evaluations and treatment in the state as well as conduct educational sessions in jails for competency restoration. They will also coordinate with other agencies in Kansas.

Qualifications: Master’s or doctoral degree in clinical psychology and one year experience in forensic evaluations and supervision.

Drug Endangered Program Children Manager

Agency: Department of Health and Environment

Pay: $23.27 to $25.70 an hour

Position is remote but does require travel to meetings.

Summary: This person will coordinate processes to provide funding and assistance to communities, look for new funding avenues, work with Kansas stakeholders, provide training opportunities and more.

Qualifications: Must have a bachelor’s degree and two years of experience in a directorial position.

Customer Rep Senior

Agency: Department of Revenue

Pay: $17.39 an hour

Position can be remote but requires in-person training and equipment pickup.

Summary: This person will review individual income tax cases, as well as both active and inactive business accounts. The position also reviews cases in need of possible use of legal remedies, which includes issuing and executing tax warrants.

Qualifications: Must have a high school diploma and one year experience in customer service.

Central Accountant

Agency: Department of Administration

Pay: $60,000 to $70,000 annually

Position provides option for hybrid work.

Summary: This person will remit payroll taxes and deductions to the Internal Revenue Service, as well as other tax entities across the state of Kansas. They will also manage pay cycles, create funds, establish budgets, make transfers as needed and more.

Qualifications: Must have at least three years of experience in accounting or business analyst work. Bachelor’s degree in business or accounting is preferred.

Protection Specialist

Agency: Department for Children and Families

Pay: $47,025 a year unlicensed, $49,500 licensed

Position is remote work eligible.

Summary: This employee will interview people making reports regarding abuse, neglect or exploitation, then document details on the cases, gather agency information, complete assessments and more regarding the claims.

Qualifications: Must have a four-year degree in a human services or behavioral sciences field of study. The agency can also substitute other education if relevant.