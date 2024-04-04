Want the best solar eclipse experience? Why you don't just have to look up

Tennesseans can maximize their partial solar eclipse experience April 8 by conducting science experiments with light projections and animal observations.

Professors at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville recommend traveling to see totality if possible, but gave tips on how to view the eclipse in fun ways in Tennessee.

Knoxville will see the eclipse reach a maximum coverage of 89% around 3:07 p.m. EST, according to eclipse2024.org. Nashville will see maximum coverage of about 95%, at 2:03 p.m. CDT. Memphis will see maximum coverage of around 97% at 1:57 p.m. CDT.

Just remember to not stare into the sun, don't use sunglasses and don't look at the eclipse through a pinhole or a lens.

Solar eclipse glasses make it safe to view the partial solar eclipse

One of the cheapest and easiest ways to view the partial solar eclipse is with solar eclipse glasses.

Solar eclipse glasses make it safe to view the eclipse without damaging your eyes. When it reaches its maximum partial coverage, you'll need to keep the glasses on to enjoy the event.

Several stores sell eclipse glasses including Kroger, Walmart, Lowe's, Staples, Warby Parker and Buc-ee's. Just make sure the glasses meet the American Astronomical Society's standards.

NASA and the American Astronomical Society recommend avoiding online retailers for eclipse glasses.

Sunglasses do not work the same way and can damage your eyes if you try to view the eclipse through a pair. Eclipse glasses cost between $2-5.

Tree leaves project mini partial solar eclipses

A fun way to view the eclipse is by watching the light pass through tree leaves. Sunlight will project mini eclipses onto the ground as the light passes through gaps in the leaves.

You will be able to track the progress of the eclipse from start to finish, and see a cool natural effect.

Use a colander to show the partial solar eclipse

Similar to leaves, you can use a colander to project mini eclipses. The light will pass through the small holes in a colander to create a dazzling sight of tiny eclipses on the ground or on a canvas.

Senior lecturer and astronomy coordinator at UT Sean Lindsay likes this method as its a more direct and safe way of showing the progress of an eclipse.

Create a pinhole projector to see the partial solar eclipse

With a pinhole projector, sunlight travels through the pinhole to create a small image of the sun. The projector makes it safe to observe the partial solar eclipse if you don't have eclipse glasses.

All you need to do is take a piece of cardboard, cut an inch square in the middle, tape foil over the square and poke a small hole in the foil. Afterwards, angle the cardboard so the light travels through the hole and onto another piece of cardboard to show an image of the sun.

Warby Parker has also provided a guide on how to DIY your own pinhole projector, or check out NASA's video tutorial.

Convert a cereal box into a partial solar eclipse viewer

You can also make a pinhole projector using a cereal box. NASA provides instructions on how to craft one.

Empty the contents of the box and place a white piece of paper or cardboard at the bottom. Cut both ends of the top leaving just the center flaps. Tape the center to keep it closed. Cover one of the openings with foil and poke a small hole into the foil, but leave the other side open.

Once the cereal box is ready, you will need to turn away from the sun, angle the box so sunlight goes through the hole and peer into the box from the opening. The light will project an image of the sun onto the bottom of the box.

Keep an eye on your pets during the partial solar eclipse

Animals usually react during a total solar eclipse, but what about a partial one?

Professor emeritus Mark Littmann suggests observing how pets and animals in nature react during the partial solar eclipse.

He said dogs and cats might go to sleep early, beg for food or even get nervous. Birds might tweet more than usual or go back to their nests to sleep. Cicadas and crickets could sing because they think it’s nighttime. Even nocturnal animals like skunks might come out for a moment if it gets dark enough.

Watch for colors and shadows during the partial solar eclipse

During a solar eclipse, daytime will grow dimmer, and the temperature will gradually drop.

The sky will turn a more steely blue and the green leaves on trees will become duller. Shadows will become sharper.

A total solar eclipse makes these effects more pronounced, and produces a twilight effect on the horizon, according to Littmann. During the partial solar eclipse, keep an eye on how the colors of the sky and plants change, and take note of how much the temparature drops.

Free up time to see the partial solar eclipse

Lindsay recommends respectfully asking your professors or boss to take a moment to view the partial eclipse when it reaches its maximum coverage at 3:07 p.m. ET.

Senior lecturer and astronomy coordinator Sean Lindsay poses on top of the Nielsen Physics building at the University of Tennessee. March 18, 2024.

Anywhere you can see the sun will work. You can visit a park, go out on your lawn or find a scenic viewpoint to watch the partial solar eclipse. He also recommends watching the partial eclipse with friends and family.

"It'll be a pretty spectacular event. If you have seen a partial eclipse, then you know how cool these things can be. If you haven't, then it's going to rock your world, because it just feels weird. It's one of the few times you can like just walk outside and interact with the universe in which we live. And you really feel that we're just on a planet suspended in space because there's stuff that's much bigger than us happening around and right in front of us. You can't ignore it," Lindsay said.

What time is the solar eclipse on April 8? What will it look like?

See when the eclipse will be visible based on ZIP code or city in the search box below.

Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How solar eclipse effects on colors, trees can be unique experience