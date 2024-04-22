Walz appoints two Supreme Court justices, solidifying an all DFL-appointed court

Minnesota Supreme Court appointees Sarah Hennesy, left, and Theodora Gaïtas at the Minnesota Capitol on April 22, 2024. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday celebrated his two latest appointments to the Minnesota Supreme Court: Theodora Gaïtas and Sarah Hennesy. Once they assume their roles, the majority of the seven Supreme Court justices will be women and all the justices will have been appointed by a Democratic governor.

Gaïtas will replace Associate Justice Margaret Chutich, who is retiring in July. Hennesy will replace Associate Justice Barry Anderson, who is set to retire next month and is the last sitting justice to be appointed by a Republican governor.

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson said the new appointments will bring stability back to the court, as the bench has gone through a major transitional phase since longtime Chief Justice Lorie Gildea’s retirement back in October. Hudson was elevated to chief justice and Walz appointed Karl Procaccini, his former general counsel, to her former associate justice seat.

Outgoing Supreme Court Associate Justices Margaret Chutich, left, and Barry Anderson at the Minnesota Capitol on April 22, 2024. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer.

“Our state Supreme Court is going to embrace this new chapter … with a renewed commitment to delivering the fairest and best possible system of justice for our state,” Hudson said. “The pillars of justice are strong in Minnesota, and with these two new justices joining our court, I know they will continue to grow even stronger.”

Both of Walz’s new appointees have an extensive background in public defense and in representing indigent clients. Both said they were grateful to be appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Gaïtas is now a judge on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. She previously was an appellate public defender, and is a co-chair of the Tribal State Court Forum, which seeks to better state and tribal court relationships.

“I’m deeply committed to our state court system and to ensuring that the law in Minnesota is applied fairly and equally,” Gaïtas said.

Walz said he has long been impressed by Gaïtas because her “understanding of justice is not a one-size-fits-all proposition” and she believes that every defendant deserves to be heard.

Hennesy is the chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District. Hennesy previously worked at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid in St. Cloud and was an appellate public defender in Iowa.

“It is crucially important that our legal system works to ensure that all Minnesotans have equal access to justice,” Hennesy said.

Walz said Hennesy’s experience working in greater Minnesota will benefit the Supreme Court, and she has “curiosity and a care about the world around her.”

Walz said he asked Hudson for her advice appointing new justices to the Supreme Court. He said Hudson advocated for appointees with a breadth of judicial experience.

Gaïtas and Hennesy won’t be on the ballot for statewide election until 2026.

