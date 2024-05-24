WalkMS Fremont at Conner Park raises more than $6,000

WalkMS Fremont raised more than $6,000 May 11 at Conner Park.

The official start time was 9 a.m. and after a few words by organizer Dana Roca, she introduced special guests Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo; Ohio Economic Development Director Lydia Mihalik; and NMSS Ohio Chapter President Julie Leggett.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, left, was a special guest at WalkMS Fremont May 11 at Conner Park.

“The goal was to raise $10,000," said Roca, mulitple sclerosis patient advocate and organizer. "Through corporate sponsorships, karaoke events and private donations, the grand total raised this year was over $6,300.

"I just had to cry each time a major sponsorship would come in or during Tony Robles’ No Judgement Zone Karaoke when we would bring in a large amount by selling paper orange footprints and creating decorative draping with them for 'walk day.'"

Event held at Conner Park

“Conner Park was the perfect venue for this event,” Roca said. In addition to the playground area and the walking track around the park, other features were No Judgement Zone Karaoke D.J., Pub 400 food truck, face-painting by Fremont Community Theater artists and a batting cage.

Other vendors and sponsors included Gerber Plans, LLC Medicare and retirement planning; BEMER circulatory treatment, Burmeister Trophy (formerly Bay Trophy); and Phaze1 Screen Printing, Graphics and More. There were more than 30 door prizes donated for the participant raffle including Cedar Point tickets, Cincinnati Reds box seats, Toledo Mud Hens and many more.

Volunteers from Bishop Hoffman High School, Otis Elementary’s Girls With Goals and many from the newly formed MS Support Group assisted. The support group has been meeting since January on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church on Fangboner Road.

Roca said donations will be accepted through Sept. 30. Email Roca at danaroca8@gmail.com.

