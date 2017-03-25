Walking on frozen bubbles

These gorgeous photos show air bubbles frozen under ice. Paul Zizka, from Alberta, Canada, visits this lake every year — but this is the first time he photographed the magical bubbles at sunrise.

The 37-year-old Zizka said there were thousands of bubbles trapped under the ice and he was lucky to see them. The bubbles form as air rises from the bottom of the lake but freeze as they get close to the surface. (Caters News)

Photography by Paul Zizka/Caters News

