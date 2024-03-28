Wake to be held for fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (PIX11) – A wake will be held Thursday for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was gunned down in the line of duty in Queens earlier this week.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the wake Thursday afternoon. Trump was moved by the invitation from Diller’s family, according to his campaign.

Trump posted on social media that the criminals behind the tragedy should have never been back out on the streets.

A candlelight vigil was also held for Diller Wednesday night in Brady Park in Massapequa Park. He was a member of an elite unit, the Queens South community response team, and won numerous awards during his three years on the job.

Diller’s mother, sister and brother held each other amid the outpouring of support. He leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old son.

Diller was shot and killed Monday after he approached a gray SUV illegally parked at a bus stop in Far Rockaway, Queens. Guy Rivera, 34, is accused of shooting Diller in the stomach below his vest.

Charges against Rivera are pending as he’s recovering from being shot in the back by Diller’s partner, according to authorities. The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Lindy Jones, was charged Wednesday in connection to Diller’s death.

Diller’s funeral will be held Saturday morning in Massapequa. A GoFundMe for Diller’s family has raised over $460,000 so far.

