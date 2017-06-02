Wait, Did Venus Williams Just Accidentally Reveal the Gender of Serena's Baby?

From Redbook

Tennis champion and all-around badass Serena Williams is pregnant with what will probably be the most athletic baby in history, and people are pumped. Earlier this month, however, Serena and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, spoke to Vogue during the Met Gala and said they wouldn't be learning the sex of their baby anytime soon, which left fans curious and craving some answers.

"We are waiting for the surprise," Serena said. "We call it 'baby.'" Which is cute and all, but come on, Serena. The people need to know!

Big sister Venus Williams is obviously excited for the baby to come, which she talked about in an interview yesterday with Eurosport. She said that all the Williams sisters are hoping Serena names the baby after them. Oh yeah, and she talks about tennis, too.

Wait. Wait. Did she just accidentally say that "she" would call her the favorite aunt? Hold up. She definitely said she. *Rewatches video ten times to confirm.*

Naturally, the internet went nuts, thinking they finally knew the gender of the future champion. But Serena was quick to comment via Instagram and say that, no, Venus didn't actually reveal the gender, but "she" is the pronoun they're all used to using.

Mmhmm, likely story. It looks like the truth won't be revealed until Serena gives birth in the fall. No matter what gender, though, this baby is going to be awesome. How could you not be with a mom like this?

