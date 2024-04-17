WA Legislative Black Caucus members chime in on controversial hire by Thurston Sheriff

Members of Washington State’s Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement Tuesday regarding a recent controversial hire at the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

“Every community in Washington state deserves to feel safe and protected by the law enforcement officers hired to serve them,” members said in a joint news release Tuesday. “Building that trust has been challenging due to many high-profile incidents of excessive force and misconduct that erodes communities’ faith in the very people who are supposed to be guardians of the peace.”

On April 1, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced that a former Tacoma police officer acquitted in the Manny Ellis murder trial had been hired as a Lateral Patrol Deputy. Christopher Burbank was one of three officers acquitted in December in Ellis’ 2020 death while he was in police custody.

However, Burbank resigned from the Thurston County post after just two days because of community outcry regarding the hire as well as threats made, Sheriff Derek Sanders said.

According to reports, Ellis was beaten, tasered, hogtied and had a spit hood put over his head during the encounter with officers. He was restrained until medical personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived. The former Pierce County medical examiner concluded that Ellis died from oxygen deprivation caused by physical restraint.

The Black Caucus’ letter noted that the Legislature in recent years “stepped in to end practices that are harmful to the people of Washington,” such as limiting choke holds and restraints and establishing use-of-force standards.

This year the Legislature also passed a ban on the use of hogtying by law enforcement.

Despite the outcome of the trial, caucus members said they remain concerned about officers such as Burbank who use “inhumane tactics,” and they believe Sanders’ decision to hire Burbank diminished trust within the community.

“We appreciate Sheriff Sanders’ quick response to public outcry and willingness to engage with community members to discuss the impacts,” the letter continued. “That is an important action to take when mistakes are made. But these types of mistakes do not need to be made, and community considerations should be at the forefront of every law enforcement department’s decision-making processes.”

Last week the sister of Manny Ellis, Monét Carter-Mixon, spoke at a public forum hosted by Sanders where she questioned law enforcement officials about the decision. Carter-Mixon noted during the forum that Sanders should have known she had moved to Thurston County because it was mentioned during the trial.

“The Legislature passed police accountability measures to help law enforcement rebuild trust with communities,” the caucus’ letter concluded. “It would be wise for law enforcement to listen, like Sheriff Sanders, and ensure that all their decisions and policies seek to build that trust.”