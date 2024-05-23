WA Gov. Inslee wants to allow more turbines on proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm

This is a developing story. Check back to tri-cityherald.com for updates.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the state’s energy facility siting council to reconsider part of its recommendation that the Horse Heaven Wind farm project be modified before approving it.

The project, which would be the largest wind turbine project in the state, was initially proposed to stretch for 24 miles along the ridgeline of the Horse Heaven Hills south of Kennewick, dominating the southern skyline view from much of the Tri-Cities.

Scout Clean Energy proposed the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center be built with up to 222 turbines about 500 feet tall or 141 turbines about 670 feet tall, plus solar arrays and battery storage.

But the Washington state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, EFSEC, recommended to the governor that where the turbines could be built should be limited, which could reduce their number by about half.

Inslee sent a letter to the council Thursday telling it to consider mitigation measures for the project that were more specifically tailored to concerns raised about the project. That could allow the wind farm to reach or be close to the initial energy production initially proposed by the project, he said.

“I strongly encourage the council to return to me their approval of this project application that appropriately prioritizes the state’s pressing clean energy needs,” Inslee wrote.

Restrictions proposed by the council on where turbines could be built would protect some of the view from south of Finley along the hill tops to south of Benton City, Native American cultural resources and ferruginous hawks, which are considered a threatened species on Washington state.

A ferruginous hawk flies low over sagebrush.

Inslee had a choice of rejecting the application, approving it with restrictions proposed by the council or asking EFSEC to reconsider aspects of the proposal.

He has asked the council to respond within 90 days to his request to reconsider the restrictions it developed for the project. Then the governor must either approve or reject the project.