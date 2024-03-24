VT advanced instructor receives national award for commitment in the classroom

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Virginia Tech advanced instructor was recently awarded a national award for Excellence in Teaching First-Year Seminars.

Buddy Howell, an advanced instructor at VT’s School of Communication, was given the award at an annual conference of the National Resource Center for the First-Year Experience and Students in Transition held in Seattle. The conference acknowledges instructors who go above and beyond in student learning, development, and success.

The award is a testament to Howell’s commitment as a teacher. When he joined VT’s staff in 2009 and later took over duties for the First-Year Experiences course in 2015, he noticed how cluttered and disorienting the class was for his students.

“It was a lot of panels and large lectures at first, and that wasn’t really meeting the students’ needs,” he said. “They gave me a year to figure out the structure and shake up the experience.”

This led to the implementation of Hokie Undergraduate Groups (H.U.G.) in his classroom, which are student groups led by a student leader. This system invites first-year students who are new to the college setting to open up with their peers, blessing the anxiety of larger lecture halls.

“I remember my freshman year of college, I would go to class, eat in the cafeteria, and go to the study hall,” Howell said. “That’s why I think it’s so beneficial for these students to hear about ways to get involved by their peers.”

Student leaders in H.U.G. recruit themselves, with many inspired by their leader the previous year and wanting to pay it forward.

“Being a H.U.G. leader was one of the best parts of Virginia Tech for me so far,” said Robert Bateman, a sophomore majoring in sports media and analytics. “Buddy does a fantastic job at making you feel like his equal, and he helps teach you how to be an effective leader and really take care of your fellow Hokies.”

The groups discuss upcoming events on campus as well as important information for first-year students to succeed, creating an engaging college setting and making the adjustment to the university easier for new students.

