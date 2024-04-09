Voting is about to begin for Penn State alumni-elected trustees. Here’s who is on the ballot

Penn State alumni can cast their vote for who they want to see on the university’s board of trustees beginning later this week.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, alumni will receive an election ballot to the email address they have on file with Penn State, or via pennstatevotes.com. Voting is live until 9 a.m. May 2.

There are nine alumni-elected trustees in all, and they serve staggered three-year terms with three seats becoming open each year. This year, incumbents Brandon Short, Steven B. Wagman and Alvin de Levie are seeking reelection. They’re joined on the ballot by Matt McGloin and Carl P. Nassib, former Penn State football players who are running for the first time.

Below are the five candidates running for the three open seats, listed in the order in which they will appear on the ballot, and information about the candidates provided by Penn State.

Brandon Short, class of 1999

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BShort4PSU

Biography: Short is a two-time captain of Penn State’s football team in 1998 and 1999, and was named a consensus All American in 1999. He has a marketing degree from Smeal Business School. After graduation he played in the NFL for seven years, where he was elected NFLPA Union Player Representative.

He earned an MBA from Columbia Business School in 2010, then joined Goldman Sachs as a member of its Real Estate Investment Banking Team based in New York before transferring to Goldman’s Middle East banking team in Dubai. He spent a few more years abroad, including in London where he was M&A director at Round Hill Capital. In 2021 he moved back to the U.S. where he is a PGIM real estate portfolio manager.

Short was elected to the board in 2018 and is a member of the Penn State Investment Council (Board of Penn State’s Endowment), member of the Finance and Capital Planning Committee, vice chair of the Equity & Human Resources Committee, and chair of the Board Oversight Task Force On Racism, Bias, and Community Safety.

Position statement: Key focus areas are making Penn State more affordable, improving school ranking, increasing the size of Penn State’s endowment, and honoring the past and supporting the future of athletics.

“...There’s no question that Penn State is a leading institution and at the forefront of higher learning. However, there are many challenges facing our great University. The rising cost to attend Penn State and the need to adapt more quickly to the changing nature of education are issues that hamper Penn State’s ability to carry our standard of excellence into the future. Having been recognized as a natural leader, I’ve developed a skillset that makes me uniquely qualified to represent our Alumni on Penn State’s Board of Trustees. I’ll continue to bring a strong and dynamic voice to Penn State’s Board, one that will challenge the status quo and that will work with other board members to improve every aspect of our University.”

Steven B. Wagman, class of 1982

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/steven-wagman-47083b4

Biography: Wagman graduated from Penn State in 1982 with a degree in health planning/policy & administration. For 40 years he worked at Siemens serving as a vice president within the health care division and as chair of its DE&I council. He’s currently the national health care business leader for Siemens Smart Infrastructure, North America.

He was president of the PSU Alumni Association and for nine years on the alumni council and its executive board, as well as a number of other boards. He’s a student mentor in the HPA/MHA program and an alumni admissions volunteer in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Elected to the board in 2019, he chairs the Academic Affairs, Research & Student Life Committee and is on the Outreach, Development & Community Relations Committee. Wagman also serves on the Penn State Health Board.

Position statement: Wagman said his priorities include an affordable education, the health, safety, physical and mental well-being of students, fiscally responsible modernization or replacement of campus facilities for student and faculty success, and improvements in diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging.

He said he’s worked to cut costs to minimize tuition increases, and is a proponent of the commonwealth campus system. Additionally, he noted that “food and housing insecurity remains a concern, with 25% of students saying they ate less, or skipped meals, because they didn’t have money for food, while FAFSA data classifies some students as ‘homeless.’” On DEIB, he said there’s more work to do to ensure everyone feels a sense of belonging at Penn State.

In terms of modernizing or replacing campus facilities, he said it’s a key to student and faculty success.

“University-wide assets include 954 buildings, with one-third being 50+ years old, 23 million gsf, and a growing maintenance backlog. Modernizing facilities for engineering, labs, and classrooms is key to attracting top faculty, conducting groundbreaking research, and giving students a competitive edge for employment,” he wrote in his position statement.

Matt McGloin, class of 2012

Website: teammcgloin-delevieforpsu.com

Biography: McGloin graduated from Penn State in 2012 with a degree from the college of communications, and previously played football at Penn State. He was a preferred walk-on and played on the team for five years. After graduation, he played professionally for seven years in the NFL and XFL, before retiring in 2020.

During that time, he founded the Matt McGloin Foundation to help those in need through Northeastern Pennsylvania, and he has supported other groups such as the Boys and Girls Club of Scranton.

He currently serves as a Lackawanna County Commissioner where he helps oversee more than 1,000 employees, more than 30 boards and authorities, and a $150 million budget. He serves on a number of different boards and committees.

Position statement: If elected, he would oppose tuition increases, help the commonwealth campuses, and “fight to restore the legacy of Joe and Sue Paterno” by renaming the field at Beaver Stadium “Paterno Field,” he said in his position statement.

“After retiring from the NFL, I realized my calling was a career in public service. That is why I ran for Lackawanna County Commissioner and why I hope to serve the Penn State community on the Board of Trustees. Helping lead the Penn State Football program during one of the darkest periods any school has ever faced and being one of the ones who stayed, my commitment to our school never waived and it never will. Fighting through that difficult time would not have been possible without the support of our Penn State Family. Penn State gave me an opportunity that no one else would — to further my academic and athletic career. ”

Alvin de Levie, Class of 1973

Website: teammcgloin-delevieforpsu.com

Biography: Alvin de Levie was elected to the board in 2021 and said he’s dedicated to giving back to Penn State, an institution that has given him and his family so much. After his parents escaped the Holocaust, de Levie said Penn State gave them a home; both of his parents worked for the university.

De Levie chairs the Student Government Academic Affairs Department, and wrote and distributed the first student-created, all-inclusive scholarship guide. He’s a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Skull and Bones, and Omicron Delta Kappa honors societies. He’s a sponsor of the Paterno Family Run and Thon.

He graduated from Villanova Law School in 1976 and handles complex civil cases in Philadelphia and throughout the commonwealth. On the board of trustees, he’s chair of the Legal and Compliance Committee, and the Executive Committee. He also serves on the Audit and Risk Committee and Outreach and Development Committee.

Position statement: “I believe our obligation is to fulfill our Land-Grant mission, making a Penn State education accessible and affordable to the middle class, which is why I am the only candidate who has voted against every tuition increase that has come before me on the Board. I have proposed changing the focus of our billion-dollar endowment to create a scholarship fund to reduce the need for tuition increases. I am encouraged in this effort by university administrators, faculty, other trustees, and representatives in Harrisburg. I proposed that the children of out-of-state alumni pay in-state tuition. I believe we need to restore the Paterno legacy. Joe’s legacy is not just about football. It’s about success with honor. Joe and Sue gave to all of us. It’s time we give back to Joe and Sue. We cannot forget our past. We must continue the vision of those before us. This is my pledge and commitment. I support DEIS and better town and gown relations. We need to improve university rankings. I have engaged with students and families to promote campus safety.”

Carl P. Nassib, Class of 2015

Biography: Nassib was a walk-on to Penn State’s football team in 2011, earning a scholarship by 2013. He led the nation in sacks and forced fumbles in his final year, setting Penn State records and earning All-American honors, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and three national awards. He graduated in 2015 with a biology degree. He went on to play in the NFL for seven seasons.

In 2021, Nassib became the first openly gay player to participate in both a regular season and postseason NFL game. He retired in 2023.

He founded Rayze, a tech startup that connects nonprofits with young philanthropists. He serves on the United Way of Chester County board and works with various organizations, including AAU Sports, The Trevor Project and (RED). He works with Financial Finesse to promote financial independence for athletes.

Position statement: “Recognizing the critical role of financial wellbeing in academic success, my aim is to collaborate closely with university leadership to enhance tuition affordability and broaden access to comprehensive financial education and wellness resources. This initiative seeks to ensure that all students enjoy financial stability throughout their academic journey.”

“My commitment is to empower students and alumni of Penn State to transcend perceived limitations and surmount any challenges in pursuit of their aspirations. By sharing my personal journey, I aspire to ignite a spirit of resilience and ambition, encouraging every member of our community to realize their utmost potential.”

“Elevating Penn State’s National Standing: In an increasingly competitive market of higher education, I want to ensure Penn State’s national ranking fully reflects the exemplary experience offered across all our campuses. My board tenure will work to advance our university’s prestige and recognition nationally and globally, ensuring its continued reputation as an innovative and catalytic force in American education.”

“Championing Penn State Athletics in the Big Ten Evolution: In response to the evolving landscape of the Big Ten Conference, I pledge to support Penn State’s athletes, coaches, and administrators. This commitment involves providing the necessary guidance and support to sustain and advance our athletic programs’ excellence, ensuring they remain at the forefront of competition in this new era.”

Who else is on the board?

Overall, the board of trustees consists of 38 members, two of whom — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi — cannot vote.

Penn State’s board of trustees is broken down into nine distinct groups: nine members elected by alumni, six members appointed by the governor, six members elected by agricultural societies, six members elected by the board representing business and industry, three at-large trustees, one student trustee, one academic trustee and the immediate past president of the Penn State Alumni Association. Five members are also ex-officio by right of their office, including Shapiro, Bendapudi, Secretary of Agriculture Russell C. Redding, Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin and Secretary of Conservation and Natural Resources Cynthia A. Dunn.