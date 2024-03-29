The votes are in: Charlie Timm of Roosevelt High School named Student of the Week

The votes are in.

Charlie Timm, a senior at Roosevelt High School, is the latest Des Moines Register's Student of the Week.

Timm, who one teacher and coach described as an "invaluable leader," received 75% of the 948 votes cast in this week's poll. Timm, who is deeply involved in competitive speech and debate, also participates in Iowa Page, student government, Unified Sports, National Honor Society and Best Buddies.

Staff say he is an "ambitious, committed, and responsible Rider," and his fellow debate teammates look up to him.

Look out for next week's Student of the Week poll on Monday. The Register asks staff from about 25 schools in the Des Moines metro for nominees each week.

Here were all the nominees for this week:

Anya Kallenbach, Norwalk High School

Anya Kallenbach is an amazing student, leader, and person. She has worked diligently as the student body president to create a positive environment at NHS. Below are some of her best accomplishments.

State Student Council district officer

Student body president

Tennis varsity letter winner

Show choir

Dance Marathon, committee lead for entertainment

National Honor Society

Peer PE mentor

Para-educator at Lakewood Elementary

Top 5% of the graduating class of 2024

— Marla Frantum, assistant principal

Patrick Lee, ADM High School

Patrick received a distinctive honor when he found out from his high school counselor that he is among the less than one percent of 1.5 million students across the country who earned a perfect PSAT/NMSQT score this school year. Patrick is a well-rounded student who participates in band, cross country and more. His ADM teachers are so proud of him and this huge accomplishment.

— Melonie Gill-Carreon, counselor

Corinne Swalve, Ankeny Centennial High School

Ankeny Centennial senior Corinne Swalve is a thoughtful student leader who puts others first and is involved in multiple activities to not only better herself, but more importantly, to help and serve others.

As a two-year employee of the Ankeny Community School District Before & After School Program, Corinne works side-by-side with students in grades K-5 to provide fun, hands-on disguised learning activities.

She comes to work everyday with a smile and positive attitude, ready to bring her best to those around her. Corinne is professional, engaging, and easily builds meaningful relationships with any student she works with. She is a true role model for young students and her peers.

Corinne also keeps busy taking DMACC courses to jumpstart her post-high school career plans in early childhood special education, as well as participating in show choir, student council, national honor society, AELP, and as an MVP mentor. As a member of P.E.O.P.E.L. PE, Corinne recently assisted with the first ever Ankeny Centennial unified swim practice.

— Nancy Jeffs, Before & After School Program Manager

Charlie Timm is a senior at Roosevelt High School. Mr. Klyn, a teacher at Roosevelt and coach of our Debate Team recently shared that Charlie qualified in multiple events for the National Speech and Debate Tournament, including Public Forum Debate and US Extemporaneous Speaking. Mr. Klyn states that Charlie is an invaluable leader for novices on his team, who continually look up to him. He has competed against peers from many communities, but also within his own building; all with the highest level of sportsmanship. Judges from National Speech and Debate exclaim, "We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Charlie Timm is the man." Charlie Timm participates in Iowa Page, National Speech and Debate, Student Government, Unified Sports, National Honor Society and Best Buddies. Other staff speak to their experience working with Charlie and share that he is an ambitious, committed, and responsible Rider.

— Lisa Hesse, associate principal

