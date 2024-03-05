Voters share thoughts on important issues on Super Tuesday ballot

BUZZARDS BAY — Bourne resident Phil Murphy finished breakfast at Leo’s Breakfast Restaurant Tuesday morning and made his way to the polls at the Veteran's Memorial Community Center a few blocks away. As he walked through the mist to cast his ballot, he offered thoughts about the election.

“There’s always hype with elections,” he said. “It’s just different hype. People get excited.”

“I just hope (Donald) Trump doesn’t get in,” he said. “He tried to overturn the election. He lied about everything. He lies about everything."

Voters at the polls in Bourne, Sandwich and Harwich shared their thoughts on Super Tuesday morning about Trump and President Joe Biden along with what they think the most important issues are this election. Those issues, according to voters, included immigration, border control, the economy and a need to preserve democracy.

By 8 a.m., about 60 people had turned out to vote at the Community Center, according to Precinct One Warden Edwin Smith. He oversaw a team of volunteer election workers.

Later in the morning at the Corpus Christi Parish Hall in East Sandwich, a steady stream of voters pulled in and out of the large parking lot. Debra Bailes was one of them.

Bailes, 63, isn't happy with what she called an invasion of immigrants in the country illegally. She said half of her husband’s paycheck is going to taxes. She wants Trump back in office.

“He’s done a lot for our country,” she said. “I’m not a Trump lover, but I do love his politics. We need big changes.”

David Kontny, a former U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, said he voted because he had served in the military.

“We have men and women serving all over the world to allow us this privilege," he said. "I think we should get out of our chairs to come out in the rain.”

Paul Houlihan said there were a lot of issues on the table in this election.

“The first is we have to keep our democracy,” he said. “Second because of all the social justice issues that need to be addressed — immigration, minorities, poor people. They aren’t the enemy. Immigrants have made this country. They’ll continue to make this country.”

Nearly 400 Harwich residents had turned out to vote at the Community Center by 10 a.m., Town Clerk Emily Mitchell said. The four town precincts included 11,701 voters, she said. A steady stream of people had passed through the doors since opening at 7 a.m.

“It’s been steady to busy,” she said, standing behind a bench of poll workers. About 30 of them were on hand to handle registrations, check-ins and check-outs.

For Richard Omar, the biggest issues were border control and the economy.

“America is going down the drain,” he said, “especially border control. Everyone in the Middle East is laughing at this president because he’s not doing anything. We didn’t have these problems when Trump was in office.”

Monomy High School students run exit poll

John Dickson, a civics teacher at Monomoy Regional High School, had brought a group of his students to conduct exit polls at the center. It's a tradition that goes back to 1998. Between three classes he estimates the students poll a couple of hundred voters.

“It’s a valuable experience for them to have conversations with voters,” Dickson said as he watched the students question a couple who came out the door. “It makes politics real.”

Dickson stepped in to ask a woman a series of questions his students were asking: What party are you in? Who did you vote for? Who will you vote for in November? What are the most important issues in the election?

Grace Filliman said she was a Republican. She voted for Trump and expects to vote for Trump in November. The most important issues were between the border and the economy, she said.

Harwich Clerk Mitchell smiled when she heard Dickson and his students were outside conducting exit polls. She participated in one when she was a senior at Monomoy.

“It was great to see the democratic process in action,” she said, when asked what she got out of the high school experience. “It helped me develop the confidence to speak with people. To have an honest communication about democracy.”

Mass. one of 14 states holding elections on Super Tuesday

Registered voters on the Cape joined people in 14 other states and 1 territory casting ballots for the presidential candidate they want to represent their party on Election Day in November.

Ballots also had slates of candidates for Democratic and Republican State Committee Man and Woman for Democrats and Republicans (voted by state Senate districts) as well as Democratic and Republican Town Committees.

The Republican ballots had seven candidates, though only Trump and Nikki Haley were officially in the running. The Democratic ballot included Biden, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. The libertarian ballot listed five candidates. All ballots gave voters the option of voting "no preference,” for their party’s presidential candidate.

According to the Associated Press, Trump had 273 delegates and needed 1,215 more to clinch the nomination. Haley won one primary on Sunday in Washington, D.C.

On the Democrat side, Biden had 206 delegates and would need 1,968 to clinch the nomination.

