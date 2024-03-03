What local elections are on your Super Tuesday ballot? Here's what to know

Voters in Massachusetts will be making a presidential choice on Super Tuesday, by party affiliation. But there are races for state and local party committee members on the ballot as well.

Ballots for Super Tuesday, on March 5, are available to voters based on their party as a registered voter: Libertarian, Republican or Democrat. Undeclared voters can choose a party at the polls.

Based on the party, voters can choose their preference for U.S. president, and then for a state committeeman and a state committeewoman for their party. Voters will also have a choice, still by party, of town or ward committee members.

Voting for state and town/ward party committees does matter, said University of Massachusetts Amherst Professor Michael Hannahan, who teaches political science.

"It is a battle that's often on the Democratic and the Republican side, it's a battle for the soul of the party," Hannahan said Friday. "These are the people that are going to be the faces of the party for the next four years."

The state committee members will help elect a national committee and "set the ideological tone for the party," he said. "Those are important things, and they really sort of show you where those parties are going."

What does a party state committee do?

Each party’s state committee is allowed to elect one man and one woman from each of the commonwealth’s 40 state Senate districts. Members of the state committee work to promote the aims of the party, and work in cooperation with the national party committee and with ward and town committees. Members of the state committee also organize and work for the nomination and election of party candidates.

What does a party town committee do?

In Massachusetts, ward and town committees are the building blocks of political parties. In towns, party town committees are elected town-wide. In cities, party committees are elected by voters in each ward. Ward and town committees range in size from 3-35 elected members. Their duties include representing their party at the local and neighborhood level, promoting the objectives of the party and working for the nomination and election of party candidates.

Where can I find the names of candidates running for state or town/ward party committees?

The Secretary of State's website has a searchable database of sample ballots for each town and ward across the state. The Super Tuesday ballot includes the names of candidates running for state and town or ward party committees. To view sample ballots visit: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/WhereDoIVoteMA/WhereDoIVote/

Is it still possible to register to vote for the Super Tuesday election?

No. The deadline to register to vote was Feb. 24.

What offices appear on the Super Tuesday ballot?

U.S. President, Party State Committee Man, Party State Committee Woman and Party Town Committee

What party can you vote for on Super Tuesday?

Registered voters will have a specific ballot based on their party: Democratic, Republican or Libertarian. Unenrolled voters may select any party. Voters registered in one of the three named parties may only select that party’s ballot.

Where can I get more information?

Town and city clerks have complete information about dates of elections, locations, voter registration, sample ballots for Super Tuesday and more. Town and city clerks can be reached at local town and city halls.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Your neighbor may be on Super Tuesday ballot: Choosing town committees