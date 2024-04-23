Voters, put your dancing shoes on! DJ to play music at York City polling place

Voters will be able to jam to music at some polls across the state, including in York, on Primary Day, according to a news release.

DJs at the Polls is a nonpartisan effort that started about nine years ago in Philadelphia to encourage individuals to vote, said Anton Moore, co-founder of the program.

The program has grown over the years, and now pilots are underway in other states, including Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona and Wisconsin, he said. The DJs will play all types of music, including hip hop, R&B, and pop.

The DJs, who are from local neighborhoods, encourage their fan base to get out and vote, he said.

During the primary on Tuesday, DJs will be playing family-friendly tunes at polls in Allentown, Bethlehem, Chester, Erie, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tobyhanna and York.

It's a way to celebrate democracy and the right to vote, the release states.

The primary marks the first time that a DJ will perform at a poll in York County.

DJs at the Polls is looking to go bigger for the general election in November, Moore said.

DJ Gains Bond to play music at York City poll

In York, DJ Gains Bond will be playing the music from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts at 50 N. George St., the release states.

Bond, who lives in Harrisburg, said this is the first time he will be playing music at a poll. He hopes the effort will encourage individuals to vote.

"We're going to be playing a lot of upbeat music, some classics and things of that nature," the full-time entrepreneur said during a phone interview.

Bond said he plans to play songs from Earth, Wind & Fire, Taste of Honey, and the Village People to name a few.

Voters will be able to request songs as well, Bond said.

Text messages have been sent to voters to let them know that DJ Gains Bond will be at the poll, Moore said.

Individuals who live in York City Wards 5 and 7 vote at the Appell Center, according to a City of York news release.

Voters who will be casting a ballot at the Appell Center can park at the Philadelphia Street Garage at 25 W. Philadelphia St. They will receive a parking validation for up to one hour.

