Voters narrow candidates in 15 crowded primary races for Nebraska Legislature

For the Legislature's 25 seats up for election in 2024, 15 races have more than two candidates this election cycle. Of those 54 candidates, 30 will advance to November. Not pictured: Bob Holman of Auburn and Christopher Geary of Omaha, who declined to provide photos. (Photos courtesy of the candidates and the Unicameral Information Office)

LINCOLN — Three incumbent state lawmakers were trailing opponents in unofficial votes for the Nebraska Legislature after Tuesday’s primary election for the officially nonpartisan body.

In total, 25 races are up for election, and more than half had three or more candidates running. As of unofficial results early Wednesday, the top two candidates had significant leads over their competitors in 14 of those 15 races.

But in north-central Omaha’s District 13 to succeed term-limited State Sen. Justin Wayne, only five votes separated the second- and third-place finishers, Ashlei Spivey and Tracy Hightower-Henne, both Democrats, with votes still to be counted. That race appears headed for a recount under state law.

Nonpartisan Nick Batter led the balloting in District 13, with almost 800 votes over Spivey and Hightower-Henne.

Chambers and McKinney advance

In North Omaha, State Sen. Terrell McKinney is fending off a challenge from 46-year lawmaker Ernie Chambers, who was leading McKinney by 21 votes at night’s end. The third-place finisher was Calandra Cooper.

Elsewhere, a rematch preview occurred in Grand Island’s District 35 between State Sen. Ray Aguilar, a Republican, and former State Sen. Dan Quick, a Democrat. At night’s end, Quick led by 84 votes, or 2.6%.

In 2020, Aguilar, who previously served in the same district from 1999 to 2009, mounted a successful campaign against Quick. Aguilar won that year by about 900 votes, or 9%.

State Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk, appointed to the Legislature in 2022 by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts, is running for a full term in District 19. He trailed Jeanne Reigle of Madison by nearly 200 votes, or 2.4%. Both are Republicans. Nonpartisan Madison Temple of Norfolk followed in the race.

State Sen. Jen Day, who represents a competitive district in Sarpy County, led her closest challenger, Bob Andersen, by 432 votes, or 8.2%. The third candidate in the race was Caleb Muhs.

Fremont contenders leading

In District 15, which includes Dodge County and Valley, Dave “Woody” Wordekemper and Roxie Kracl were leading the five-candidate field to succeed State Sen. Lynne Walz. All three are from Fremont.

In District 23, of Saunders, Colfax and parts of Butler Counties, Jared Storm of David City and Dennis Fujan of Prague led the six-candidate field to succeed State Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard.

In the other crowded races for Legislature, the leading candidates were:

District 1 — Dennis Schaardt of Steinhauer and Robert Hallstrom of Syracuse.

District 5 — Gilbert Ayala and Margo Juarez, both of Omaha.

District 7 — Dunixi Guereca and Tim Pendrell, both of Omaha.

District 17 — Mike Albrecht of Thurston and Glen Meyer of Pender.

District 21 — State Sen. Beau Ballard and Seth Derner, both of Lincoln.

District 25 — State Sen. Carolyn Bosn and Nicki Behmer Popp, both of Lincoln.

District 33 — Dan Lonowski and Michelle Smith, both of Hastings.

District 37 — Stan Clouse and Lana Peister, both of Kearney.

District 41 — Dan McKeon of Amherst and Ethan Clark of Ord.

