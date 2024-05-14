18 legislative, education races will be narrowed in Nebraska’s primary election

(Getty Images)

LINCOLN — Nebraska voters in Tuesday’s primary election will narrow down 18 races for the Legislature, State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

In total, 91 candidates filed for the 33 legislative and education positions. The following have more than two candidates: 15 legislative, two State Board of Education and one NU Board of Regents races.

The top two finishers in each race, regardless of political party, will advance to November.

Legislative districts

The Legislature has 49 seats, with 25 seats up in 2024. It is officially nonpartisan, with a current makeup of 33 Republicans, 15 Democrats and one progressive independent.

Lawmakers can run for two four-year terms before they are term-limited. This year, seven incumbents are seeking a second term, while three appointed members are running for election.

Candidate Bob Holman of Auburn, a candidate for the District 1 race for Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richards Counties, told the Nebraska Examiner he talked with other candidates in the race and decided to no longer campaign for the seat.

However, it was too late for Holman to take his name off the ballot. He endorsed Dennis Schaardt of Steinhauer in his place.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who represents District 1, declined to seek reelection.

State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln is running unopposed, with the largest nest egg of campaign funds among any legislative or education candidate this year.

Statewide education boards

On the education side, four seats are up for election on the State Board of Education and four on the NU Board of Regents. Three have crowded primaries.

The four sitting members of the State Board of Education who could have run for reelection opted not to do so, leaving the political makeup of the board up in the air. The board oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

In the board’s District 2 race, which covers Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson and Nemaha Counties, Maggie Douglas of Bellevue, Karen Morgan of Alvo and Linda Vermooten of Bellevue are vying to succeed Lisa Fricke of Bellevue.

In the District 4 race, in east-central Omaha, LeDonna White Griffin, Stacy Matula and Liz Reiner are vying to succeed Jacquelyn Morrison.

For the NU Board of Regents, all four members whose seats are up for election decided to run for election. Only one has drawn more than two candidates. The board oversees the NU system, with campuses in Lincoln, Kearney and Omaha and statewide research and agriculture facilities.

In the District 5 race, Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice, the board’s chair, is seeking reelection. Challenging him are Jerome Wohleb of Lincoln and Gary Rogge of Auburn.

The southeastern Nebraska district consists of Thayer, Jefferson, Saline, Seward, Gage, Pawnee, Richardson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Cass Counties, along with eastern Lancaster County and the southern and eastern portions of Sarpy County.

Regent Jim Scheer of Norfolk is running unopposed in northeastern Nebraska’s District 3. Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Scheer to fill Pillen’s own seat on the board in February 2023.



