Voter turnout more than doubles in Alabama's controversial, redrawn congressional district

Alabama's newly formed second congressional district resulted in a remarkably increased voter turnout for its first election.

According to the National Redistricting Foundation, 57,129 ballots were cast in the district's Democratic primary election on Super Tuesday, with 95% of precincts reporting. This was a 133% increase over the 24,478 ballots cast in the 2022 Democratic primary.

"I've voted since 1976. I think people are will to speak up by voting. I think if you get people hooked into voting, and they voted in the primaries then they'll vote in the general, probably more so," said Benny Newton, a Montgomery radio station owner.

The primary election for the district had 19 candidates in total. Eight were on the Republican ballot and 11 on the Democratic. Both elections went to a runoff.

Protect or Vote signs are handed out during the Foot Soldiers Breakfast in Selma, Ala., on Saturday March 2, 2024.

"Voting in local elections is just as if not more important, and I’ve voted in every local election for the second district since 2021," said Emily Smith, a University of Alabama graduate student who drove four hours round-trip from Tuscaloosa to her polling place to vote in person.

"I think my generation has really seen the impacts of voting as well as not voting and make an effort to get their ballots in. Also, I think this election is more contentious than previous presidential elections in the second district, so people are more inclined to vote."

More: U.S. Congress District 2: Alabama voters were sent wrong information ahead of election

Last summer, in the case of Allen v. Milligan, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the proposed Alabama congressional district map was gerrymandered, discriminating against Black voters. The state initially refused to redraw the map, defying the federal court order. However, a new map was eventually drawn, giving an opportunity for a second minority district.

"It’s clear that Alabama’s representative map is a boon for political participation. That’s great news for democracy," said Marina Jenkins, Executive Director of the NRF. “When voters know they have the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice, they are more motivated to show up to the polls and fulfill their civic duties."

Signs outside of the Frazer United Methodist Church polling place during voting in the Super Tuesday Primary Election in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday March 5, 2024.

Dawson Wilcox, an incoming law student at Berkley Law, said he believes the increased voter turnout comes down to general enthusiasm from the results of Allen v. Milligan.

"The Montgomery area is very politically diverse, and a vast swath of the population has never had a chance to make their voices heard at the federal level," Wilcox said. "I’m super excited that more people are getting representation in our government."

Wilcox also said giving Black Alabamians more of a voice will improve voter turnout in November, saying that "apathy is the enemy of democracy."

Bill Foster, executive director of Aframsouth Inc., said he believes having a "young guy who's charismatic," referring to Democratic candidate Shomari Figures, caused a lot of young people to vote in the primary. He also said some people are simply doing everything to vote against former president Donald Trump.

Voters arrive to vote at the Saint James Church polling place during the Super Tuesday Primary Election in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday March 5, 2024.

"This is showing what could happen if you had districts that were actually fair. When you've got an equal chance of winning, then you're going to have people wanting to participate in work in elections and getting out there and voting," said Kathy Jones, president of the League of Women Voters of Alabama.

Since the primary on Super Tuesday, the state has implemented a new law that criminalizes some aspects of absentee voter ballot assistance. Advocacy organizations are now suing public officials over the new law.

"No matter which candidates garner the most votes, 100% voting turnout is my biggest dream for the second district," Smith said. "I think it’s important to show both Alabama and America that the second district is here, we have voices, and we will cast our ballots for what we believe in."

The Democratic and Republican runoff elections for the AL-02 congressional seat will be held on April 16.

Victor Hagan is the Alabama Election Reporting Fellow for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at vhagan@gannett.com or on X @TheVictorHagan. To support his work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama voter turnout doubles in redrawn congressional district