Voter registration ends on eclipse day. Here's what that means for Vanderburgh County

Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
·1 min read

EVANSVILLE — Since the Civic Center will be closed to the public Monday, anyone wanting to register to vote will have a little extra time to do so in person.

The Indiana Election Division newsletter for March said if the voter registration office in a county will be closed for the eclipse, the deadline moves to noon local time on April 9 for paper voter registration forms to be complete.

If the office is open, as it is in Warrick County, nothing with the in-person registration deadline changes.

Since the state is not closing, online applications are still required to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. April 8.

Early voting will still begin April 9 in Vanderburgh County

The change to extend some county voter registration deadlines does not have any impact on when early voting must start.

Early voting will start at 9 a.m. April 9 at Central Library.

Additional locations will open April 22.

Am I qualified to register to vote in Vanderburgh County?

To be able to register to vote a person must:

  • Be a citizen of the United States

  • At least 18 years old on the day of the next election

  • Have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days before the next election

  • Not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Eclipse slightly extends voter registration deadline in Vanderburgh