Voter registration ends on eclipse day. Here's what that means for Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE — Since the Civic Center will be closed to the public Monday, anyone wanting to register to vote will have a little extra time to do so in person.

The Indiana Election Division newsletter for March said if the voter registration office in a county will be closed for the eclipse, the deadline moves to noon local time on April 9 for paper voter registration forms to be complete.

If the office is open, as it is in Warrick County, nothing with the in-person registration deadline changes.

Since the state is not closing, online applications are still required to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. April 8.

Early voting will still begin April 9 in Vanderburgh County

The change to extend some county voter registration deadlines does not have any impact on when early voting must start.

Early voting will start at 9 a.m. April 9 at Central Library.

Additional locations will open April 22.

Am I qualified to register to vote in Vanderburgh County?

To be able to register to vote a person must:

Be a citizen of the United States

At least 18 years old on the day of the next election

Have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days before the next election

Not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Eclipse slightly extends voter registration deadline in Vanderburgh