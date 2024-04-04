Voter registration deadline for May primary is Monday

Apr. 4—The deadline to register to vote for the May 7 primary elections in Indiana is one minute before noon (11:59 a.m.) on Monday.

Voters can register online at www.indianavoters.com/.

Indiana residents with a valid Indiana driver's license or Indiana state-issued identification card can use the online tool to submit a new voter registration application or to update an existing registration record, according to the Indiana Secretary of State's website: www.in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/register-to-vote/.

To register to vote or update your current registration in person, complete and submit an Indiana Voter Registration Form by the deadline. In Vigo County, the voter registration office is at the Vigo County Courthouse, 33 S. 3rd St., Terre Haute. The phone number is 812-462-3393. The office closes at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

You also can apply in person at any BMV license branch if you are conducting a credential transaction (such as obtaining a driver's license, permit, or identification card). Similarly, you can apply in person at a public assistance office if you are applying for service or assistance.

People have the right to vote in Indiana if they:

* Are both a U.S. citizen and a resident of Indiana; and

* Will be at least 18 years old on or before the next general or municipal election; and

* Are not currently in prison after being convicted of a crime; and

* Have lived in the precinct where you vote for at least 30 days prior to the election; and

* Are registered to vote.

Voting sites

Early voting begins April 9.

In Vigo County, there will be three 28-day early voting centers, four seven-day vote centers and a total of 18 Election Day sites.

The Vigo County Annex, Haute City Center and the Meadows Shopping Center open Tuesday, and they will be home to the 28-day vote centers and remain active until Election Day.

A week before Election Day, the West Vigo Schools Public Safety Building, IBEW No. 725, the Vigo County Waste Center and the Operating Engineers Local 841 will open their doors to early voters.

Joining those venues on Election Day will be the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 157, Maryland Community Church, Pimento Firehouse, the Vigo County Public Library, the Booking T. Washington Community Center, New Goshen Firehouse, Sandcut Firehouse, Hope Community Center, Dede II in the Student Union on the Indiana State University campus, American Legion Post 104 and the National Guard Armory.

To vote, Indiana residents must present a government-issued photo ID before casting a ballot. In most cases, an Indiana driver's license, Indiana photo ID card, Military ID, or U.S. Passport is sufficient. For more on Indiana's photo ID law, visit https://bit.ly/4cL0V0Y.