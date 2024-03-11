I voted for Trump – twice. Liz Cheney's book and DOJ's Jan. 6 indictment changed my mind

I voted for Donald Trump – twice. I am a staunch conservative and registered Republican from Oklahoma. I believe in limited government, free enterprise and traditional Christian values. I believe in personal responsibility and that government should help those who can’t help themselves.

I believe that Joe Biden and his followers in Washington have been among the top five of the worst political leaders in this country’s history. Outrageous mismanagement of the southern border, historic levels of inflation and dangerous, out-of-control spending and government debt are his legacy.

After the 2020 election, I stuck my head in the sand as a citizen. I didn’t want to pay much attention to the ridiculous haranguing about stolen elections and other crazy political rhetoric. I have to admit that I was intrigued by some of the conspiracy theories about ballot stuffing and crooked voting machines. I watched in disgust the TV coverage of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. I just shook my head, not totally surprised.

Yet, I didn’t give much thought to how it developed and who was behind it. I chalked it up to the seemingly never-ending, irresponsible behavior that has become all too common in our country.

Then came the House Jan. 6 committee investigation and more political haranguing, finger-pointing and fighting. It made me nauseous. I didn’t want to hear it, didn’t want to see it.

I'm a Republican. With Nikki Haley out, I won't vote in November.

Liz Cheney's memoir changed my mind

However, I recently read "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning" by former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. The book details her work as a senior leader in the investigation of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Cheney goes to great pains to be objective, factual and fair in her description of how the committee was formed and how it operated.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Super Tuesday election night party Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The committee was incredibly diligent and meticulous in its approach to developing and corroborating evidence that shows the role President Donald Trump played from the day after the 2020 election until the fateful Jan. 6 debacle as he attempted to hold on to his job. It is an impressive literary work.

I came away from the book thinking that Cheney is an intelligent, honest and patriotic American. Her most impressive attribute is that she is a politician for whom honoring the Constitution and the rule of law comes above all else, including her own political career. Cheney readily sacrificed her career as a member of Congress to communicate the truth.

Trump gets a pass for Jan. 6: Supreme Court sides with Trump, affirming each president gets one free insurrection

I was surprised by the impact the book has had on my thinking about Trump’s role in attempting to overturn the results of the election and the incitement of the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol.

After reading Cheney's book, I was inspired to read the executive summary of the official finding of the Jan. 6 Select Committee. I also have read the indictment filed by the Justice Department against Trump.

All three documents are clear and well documented, and all tell a consistent story.

In 2022, Rep. Liz Cheney was vice chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Trump's 'big lie' has not ended

Cheney's book shows how obsessed Trump was about losing his reelection. He was irrational and willing to believe anything he was told that would lead to a verification of alleged fraudulent voting activities. No matter how hard his advisers and supporters tried to tell him there was no substantial evidence that the election was stolen, he continued to connive, coerce and threaten people to overturn the results. He filed more than 60 lawsuits attempting to show fraudulent voting activity, all of which he lost.

The ultimate “big lie” was that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. He continues to spread this propaganda to this day.

Practically all of the witnesses who testified at the committee hearings were members of Trump’s own party. They were his advisers, his supporters, his employees.

It is clear to me that Trump incited the ugly incident at the Capitol, and once it was underway, he avoided taking steps to stop it even as hundreds of people were injured and some were killed.

This frightful story has not ended. Trump is again in line to be the Republican nominee for president. He has somehow convinced millions of Americans that he is a victim of political persecution by his opponents.

After reading Cheney’s book, the committee findings and the DOJ indictment, I do not understand how Trump can possibly be considered as a legitimate candidate for the most important job in the world.

Before you cast a vote or support Trump, please take the time to read Liz Cheney’s book, or the committee findings or the DOJ indictment. The future of our society depends on it.

Jim Young

Jim Young is retired senior banking executive and community leader in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. This column was first published in The Oklahoman.

