Nikki Haley drops out of 2024 election. As a Gen Z Republican, I won't vote for Trump.

After a resounding series of losses on Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley announced she was suspending her campaign for president, locking in the Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden rematch that America was dreading.

Despite surprisingly winning both Washington D.C. and the state of Vermont in the Republican primary, Haley’s deficit of delegates against Trump was too much to overcome in the race for the Republican nomination.

Republican primary voters were too consumed by the promise of what they would call the glory years of Trump's presidency returning to truly evaluate Haley's campaign for what it was: our best chance at denying a second Biden term and retaking the White House in 2024.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to supporters in Fort Worth, Texas on March 4, 2024, before Super Tuesday.

The fact that Trump was able to win the GOP nomination while under four criminal indictments, refusing to step on a debate stage, and still refusing to concede his last election serves as a testament to how strong his grip on the GOP base is.

Unfortunately for the countless principled Republicans like myself, we cannot justify a vote for Trump, no matter how bad a Biden presidency has been. I find myself now in the middle of two candidates that I view as severely damaging to the future of our country.

Nikki Haley lost Super Tuesday. Her voters still have a chance to be heroes and defeat Trump.

Haley is better suited to beat Biden in November

There is no doubt that Haley was better poised to win in a general election against Biden than Trump is. A poll released earlier this year showed her beating Biden in a head-to-head election.

Haley also is far more palatable to centrists than both Trump and Biden and was even capable of capturing a significant portion of voters who favor Joe Biden over Trump.

Republicans would rather lose elections than abandon Trump

Haley was not my first choice for president, but she was far from my last. I certainly prefer her to Trump as the Republican nominee, and it's frustrating that the GOP base is entirely concerned with electability when selecting their candidate of choice.

However, what has become abundantly clear this time around is that a significant portion of Republican voters would rather lose elections than abandon Trump, and that is a pill that anti-Trump conservatives have to swallow.

Trump is vulnerable: Sure, Nikki Haley lost big on Super Tuesday. But warning signs for Trump are flashing.

Republicans are losing young voters. Trump won't help that.

For young conservatives like me, the only choice we've known for president is Trump. While a majority of Gen Z Republicans support the former president, the GOP has a major numbers problem when it comes to my generation. Polling suggests that only 21 percent of Gen Z identifies as Republican, compared to 36 percent as Democrat. The 30 percent of Gen Z who identifies as independent is unlikely to support Trump in large numbers come November, but Haley’s support among independents could have unlocked a new source of votes for the GOP.

Donald Trump celebrates with supporters at a Super Tuesday watch party at Mar-a Lago on March 5, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Even if Trump loses this year, which is a strong possibility, the loyalty expressed in this cycle gives me no reason to think we won’t see a repeat in 2028 and beyond. I honestly don’t know what will break through to those who support Trump anymore. The only way to be rid of Trump at this point might be for him to win an election and be precluded from running for a third term.

Until then, it seems the GOP is stuck with Trump as our perpetual nominee. Instead of winning elections, the GOP is relying on Democrats to lose them. Instead of appealing to new voters, the GOP will rely on the same base they always have. If neither party will give us candidates that are worth voting for, I simply won’t.

Dace Potas is an Opinion fellow for USA TODAY. A graduate from DePaul University with a degree in political science, he's also president of the Lone Conservative, the largest conservative student-run publication in the country.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Haley drops out. But as a Republican, I won't vote for Trump in 2024