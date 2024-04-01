How do you vote on stadiums tax in Jackson County for Kansas City Royals, Chiefs?

Kansas City and Jackson County residents are headed to the polls.

Tuesday is Election Day, and voters will decide whether to issue a 40-year, 3/8th-cent sales tax to help pay for a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads and renovations to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.

Voters are eligible to cast their ballot in person until 5 p.m. today. This is officially called no-excuse absentee voting. In Kansas City, you can vote early at two locations:

For the rest of Jackson County — like in Raytown or Independence — you can go to the Jackson County Election Board’s Absentee Office at 110 N. Liberty, Independence, until 5 p.m. today.

If you are waiting to vote on Election Day, here’s what you need to have with you before you go to the polls.

How can I vote in Tuesday’s election?

You can vote in Tuesday’s election if you are registered to vote in Jackson County.

If you live in Kansas City, check your voter status on the Kansas City Election Board website to find your polling place. For those who live elsewhere in Jackson County, input your information in the Voter ID Lookup section in the election board’s website’s sidebar.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Registered Missouri voters will need a government-issued photo ID to vote. Accepted forms of photo ID for Missouri include:

A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or a state ID

A non-expired military ID, including a veteran ID card

A U.S. passport or another form of photo ID issued by the U.S. government or the state of Missouri that has not expired