Vote now! Leaders and all-staters among nominees for Peoria Journal Star Student of the Week

Here are the nominees for the Journal Star's inaugural Student of the Week award.

Voting is open to the public until noon on Thursday, March 14. You can vote for one student who has shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service. The nominations were submitted by participating central Illinois high school educators.

The Journal Star's student of the week poll is below. You can vote once per hour until it closes. Last week's winner was Tyson Moss of Washington High School.

While the voting is happening this week for the current nominees, school officials still can nominate students for next week by sending information to our email at studentoftheweek@pjstar.com.

Journal Star student of the week nominees

Lauren King, Knoxville High School: Lauren is an active senior involved in sports and activities in school. What sets Lauren apart is that she starts her day in the Life Skills Classroom helping out special education students. Lauren is doing this to help out; she is not receiving credit; she is not part of an Early Education program or class; she took on the challenge of being in the Life Skills room instead of a study hall. Lauren helps the students complete their assigned morning tasks and has been wonderful doing so. It is a challenging program and Lauren is exceptional as a helper and the students love interacting with her.

Brianna Brodie, Princeville High School: Brianna is a top-notch student who accepts many challenges with enthusiasm. She is at the top of her class while being involved in many extracurricular activities at PHS. She has been named 1st team all-conference for basketball and volleyball this year and has signed a letter of intent to throw the discus at Illinois State University. Brianna also took the time to get her IHSA officials license this past winter for basketball and spends her Saturdays officiating the youth basketball league. She demonstrates leadership abilities that her classmates both admire and respect. Her above-average performance is a direct result of her hard work and strong focus.

Ben Johnson, East Peoria Community High School: Ben is not only completing his academic requirements for graduation, but he also participates in the work based learning program and works at Chick-fil-A. He is a leader and a trainer in his workplace. He gives 100% to everything that he does. One of his evaluators stated, "Ben is a coworker one can count on. He rarely misses work and he is cool and calm under pressure!"

