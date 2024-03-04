Vote now! The newest nominees for Peoria Journal Star Student of the Week

Here are the nominees for the Journal Star's Student of the Week award.

Voting is open to the public until noon on Thursday, March 7. You can vote for one student who has shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service. The nominations were submitted by participating central Illinois high school educators.

The Journal Star's student of the week poll is at the bottom of the list of nominees. You can vote once per hour until it closes. Last week's winner was Will Rumbold of Stark County High School.

While the voting is happening this week for the current nominees, school officials still can nominate students for next week by sending information to our email at studentoftheweek@pjstar.com.

Journal Star student of the week nominees

Tyson Moss, Washington Community High School: Tyson maintains over a 4.0 GPA, takes a variety of honors and AP classes and is involved in multiple activities, including band, robotics, chess and the Washington Leadership and Community Service Club. He was recently recognized for his positive influence on the culture at WCHS.

Hunter Weyant, Metamora Township High School: Hunter is a current senior at MTHS and has been one of their summer maintenance workers for the past few years. He has used his knowledge of welding to work on some neat projects. He is also a student who participates in the Advanced Technology Services Work-Based Learning program.

Tony Robinson, Manual High School: Tony is an exceptional young man who serves his school community in many ways. With a GPA of 3.65, this honor roll student is a member of the MHS Student Council, School Mayor, Key Club member, the voice of morning announcements and a JROTC cadet. Additionally, he is on the teacher pathway and aspires to be a principal.

