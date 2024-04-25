Vote now or later and at any polling place in Boone County

Apr. 25—Voters will also elect a U.S. President and Indiana governor, along with candidates for other federal and state offices this year.

Four local Republican races are up for grabs in the Boone County Primary Election on May 7, but there are no Democrats seeking major offices.

And four of the six incumbents were elected via caucus.

Boone County Auditor

Boone County Auditor Debbie Morton-Crum will have completed a full term by December, but has yet to be elected. She was chosen via caucus in February 2020 when former auditor Heather Myers resigned.

Mike Luciani won the office in late 2020 but failed to take it, citing personal reasons, in February 2021 so Morton-Crum of Lebanon remained as auditor.

Former Lebanon Mayor Harold 'Huck' Lewis of Lebanon hopes to edge her out.

Boone County Council

The Boone County Council lost three members at-large last year, Don Lamb, the late Marcia Wilhoite, and its President Elise Nieshalla. Wilhoite passed away in spring, and Gov. Eric Holcomb named Lamb as the Department of Agriculture executive director and Nieshalla as the state's comptroller.

Republican caucuses replaced the trio with Ken Hedge of Lebanon, Shari Richey of Zionsville, and Dan Lamar of Lebanon, in that order.

Four newcomers are challenging them for the three seats. They are Brian Kirschbaum of Lebanon, Dustin Plunkett of Jamestown, Michael Broach of Lebanon and Timothy Cramer of Whitestown.

Boone County Commissioners

Two at-large Boone County Commissioners seats are up for re-election.

Commissioner Jeff Wolfe of Lebanon is opposed by Scott Pell and Barry Dircks, both of Lebanon.

Commissioners President Don Lawson of Thorntown hopes to keep his office from Cory Kutz of Lebanon.

Unopposed

Incumbents in only four of the eight major offices available are unopposed. They are Recorder Debbie Ottinger, Coroner Justin Sparks, Treasurer Nicole 'Nikki' Baldwin, and Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein.

There are no Democrat candidates on the primary ballot, except those seeking to be delegates to the Democrat state convention, or precinct committeemen.

Vote now, or on Election Day

Voters must cast ballots in the county in which they live. Any Boone County voter may do so at any polling place, not just the one closest to their home, as in the past. Voting is available at the stated dates and times at the following sites:

April 27

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Boone County Courthouse in downtown Lebanon and Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St.;

April 30

1 to 8 p.m. — Boone County Courthouse/Zionsville Town Hall; Whitestown Municipal Building, 6210 Veterans Drive; and Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library, 250 N. 5th St., Zionsville;

May 1

1 to 8 p.m. — Boone County Courthouse, Zionsville Town Hall; Whitestown Municipal Building; Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library; and Thorntown Public Library, 124 N. Market St.;

May 2

1 to 8 p.m. — Boone County Courthouse; Zionsville Town Hall; Whitestown Municipal Building; Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library; Thorntown Public Library; Lebanon High School, 510 Tiger Way; Lighthouse Baptist Church, 858 W. C.R. 250 N., Lebanon; and Elizaville Christian Church, 5745 N. C.R. 500 E., Lebanon;

May 4

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Boone County Courthouse; Zionsville Town Hall; Whitestown Municipal Building; Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library; Thorntown Public Library; Lebanon High School; Lighthouse Baptist Church; and Elizaville Christian Church;

May 6

8 a.m. to noon — Boone County Courthouse;

May 7

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Boone County Courthouse; Zionsville Town Hall; Whitestown Municipal Building; Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library; Thorntown Public Library; Lebanon High School; Lighthouse Baptist Church; Elizaville Christian Church; Jamestown Municipal Building, 421 W. Main St.; and Advance Community Christian Church, 305 N. Main St.

For a complete primary candidate list, visit the website at https://boonecounty.in.gov/offices/clerk/election-information/.

2024 Primary Election sample ballots may be viewed online at https://boonecounty.in.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/INBOOP24_AllPcts_Infinity-SAMPLE.pdf.