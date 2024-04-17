Volusia sheriff's sergeant demotes self, then quits after pornographic video investigation

A Volusia County sheriff's sergeant who had his shift patrol deputies search for online porn during a briefing demoted himself to deputy before being interviewed in an Internal Affairs investigation, and ultimately resigned, documents obtained by the News-Journal show.

According to an internal affairs report, in November, Deputy Kaelin Darcy, who attended a shift briefing, reported that Sgt. Robert Mitchell made inappropriate comments during a briefing, and later at breakfast at a DeLand restaurant.

The deputy reported that Mitchell "actively participated and engaged in a discussion about a pornographic video with his shift," according to the report.

"The gossip consisted of Sergeant Mitchell inquiring about a former law enforcement officer's OnlyFans account and asking for the link to be shared with him," the report states.

Darcy reported the incident upset her because she had a trainee who was on his first field patrol from the training academy and that he got the impression that such conduct was acceptable, the report states.

" ... I kind of got annoyed that his first like 30 minutes of law enforcement is that like this just set the tone for the rest of his career in law enforcement is that like this is ok," she said in the report.

'Hijacking' the briefing

OnlyFans is an adult entertainment website. Mitchell wanted to see the video, so other patrol deputies searched for the link, the report stated.

Darcy said she tried to leave the briefing but Mitchell told her she was "hijacking" his briefing and couldn't leave. The deputy said she sat down and waited until everyone decided to go to breakfast, investigators said.

Another deputy, Victor Girdwood, told IA investigators that Mitchell was actively trying to find the pornographic video and did nothing to stop the inappropriate conversation.

The report also pointed out that another deputy said pornographic chats were not allowed by past supervisors but that Mitchell said "Yeah, I don't care, you can send it."

Inappropriate comments

On Nov. 24 while at the DeLand restaurant for breakfast, deputies started talking about Black Friday shopping and watches and "Mitchell just like out of nowhere" said his watch was heavy and thick like his private part, the deputy reported to internal affairs investigators.

And Mitchell continued making inappropriate sexual comments during breakfast talking about why he went to the gym, the report noted.

On Nov. 27, Mitchell was placed on paid administrative leave and was relieved of his law enforcement duties. Mitchell had been on a "performance improvement plan" because of his deficiencies regarding his decision-making and his failure to provide proper supervision, direction, guidance, and motivation to assigned personnel, the report states.

Internal Affairs investigators tried to interview Mitchell on Dec. 21 after he was given the opportunity to review all the information gathered in the investigation. Mitchell resigned from his supervisory role, the report states.

In a memorandum Mitchell provided to IA investigators, he detailed the reasons why he initially demoted himself to the rank of deputy.

He wrote that he failed to meet General Order standards by "allowing unprofessional conversations to partake while at a briefing and failed to address these inappropriate conversations having by subordinates."

While Mitchell voluntarily demoted himself, the report stated that he would have been demoted regardless.

Shortly after he demoted himself, Mitchell sent a resignation letter informing Sheriff Mike Chitwood that he was quitting.

Mitchell's resignation was effective Feb. 8.

In his letter Mitchell said he had been struggling with physical pain, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and believed that it was in his and the sheriff's office's best interest that he quit.

"The health issues and treatment have reduced my effectiveness and quality of work and life," Mitchell wrote in his resignation letter. "Removing myself from the stressful situations deputies face daily is best for the Sheriff's Office and my family."

