Voice of the People (May 5, 2024): Roundabout at Galloway and 10th Street would be a waste

A reader says a Polk County plan for a roundabout at Galloway Road and Tenth Street in Lakeland would take too much land and too much money and isn't needed anyway.

This has to do with [the proposed] roundabout on Galloway Road and Tenth Street. This new proposal has no merit except costing a lot more money needlessly, disrupting homeowners with this project that their outdated survey said we need and at that time certain road construction projects were in the process.

The county has an easement here but that's not enough for this project. The county proposal will also affect our property value, not counting moving water and electric lines, power poles, ditches, driveways etc., when it could be a lot easier and cheaper to just put in turn lanes. Peak time here is school traffic.

Whoever is in charge likes to spend our taxpayer money needlessly. Where are their eyes when it comes to repairing our roads that are falling apart? All their workers feel the same way we do, but they will do it because it's their job and has no effect on them.

Why does this traffic roundabout need so much more personal property when the one down the road on Sleepy Hill Road and Galloway Road did not! Funny, No one has been able to answer our question.

Doug & Vicky Malcolm, Lakeland

Cost of car insurance

Since the legislature passes laws requiring citizens to pay for car insurance, they need to pass a law so we can afford it.

Drivers 50-plus years need a nonprofit insurance cooperative. If you agree, contact your representative!

Roberta Faye Tickle, Lakeland

What have Republicans done?

Republicans control Florida’s House of Representatives and Senate. Florida’s governor is a Republican.

What have Republicans done while in charge of Florida? Republicans forced Florida’s women to surrender control of their body to the state after six weeks of becoming pregnant, throughout their pregnancy, and until the birth of their child.

Republicans eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion, which was in place to promote the fair treatment and full participation of all people, particularly groups who have historically been underrepresented or subject to discrimination.

Republicans banned books they deem inappropriate in libraries throughout the state.

Republicans passed legislation to abolish the accurate teaching of Black history.

Republicans made any mention of gender identity a crime in every public school and in any grade level.

Republicans have done absolutely nothing to ease the burden of skyrocketing homeowners and car insurance in Florida.

Republicans will not acknowledge climate change, even after many Floridians have been ravaged by it.

Republicans have proven themselves to be hell-bent on dividing Floridians and attacking marginalized groups over providing effective legislation for all.

So, what is the answer? It’s simple. Never vote for a Republican candidate again.

Michael Schwam, Lakeland

The Trump trial

Mr. [R. Bruce] Anderson, just read your article “Trump on Trial: Free the New York One” [April 28]. I read your column every Sunday and rarely disagree with you, but this time I think you are way, way off base.

Mr. Trump is not being tried for having an affair or covering it up. But is being tried for where the money for the payoff came from. Trump is being tried for “cooking the books”; not so different than when Al Capone was convicted of tax evasion and sent to prison.

Countless other people have been convicted for the same crime as Trump is accused of. He is accused of using money from one of his business accounts and showing the expenditure as “Legal Expenses.” Since the payoff of $130,000 was intended to help his campaign, the money paid to Ms. Daniels is/was a campaign expense, that in itself should be viewed as an illegal campaign contribution, whether it came from a business or individual.

Lying about your business expenses involves tax deductions, ergo, Ms. Daniels’ payoff became a business deduction. I don't believe payments for sex is a valid tax-deductible business expense.

Robert Patterson, Bartow

