Vivian Flowers wins Democratic primary run-off for Pine Bluff mayor

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – After a tight race just weeks ago, a primary run-off was called for the candidates up for Pine Bluff mayor.

State Representative Vivian Flowers on Tuesday night won that run-off election and is now the Democratic candidate for Pine Bluff mayor, defeating incumbent Mayor Shirley Washington.

Flowers won with 2,569 votes, while Washington received 2,137 votes. The total votes cast were 4,706.

During Flower’s victory speech, she thanked everyone who helped during her campaign and said she is hopeful to unite the community.

“I plan to work with everyone and do my best to bring everyone together because we have so much work to do, but we have so much to hope for in this beautiful city,” Flowers said.

She added that she hopes to improve public safety, build infrastructure, and improve the economy.

The general election will be held in November.

