Visitors make pitstop at Lake Erie Speedway to view solar eclipse

Live coverage of the eclipse in Erie can be found at GoErie.com.

Jim Holliday, 68, and Jeffrey Weiss, 43, of Pittsburgh were on the road to Erie early Monday. Coworkers at the the Fluor Corp., which is a government contractor for a naval nuclear propulsion program, picked the Lake Erie Speedway to watch the eclipse.

"We left at 4 in the morning," Weiss said. "We were like the first people here."

The speedway offered a place to sit, ample parking, and food and entertainment up until the eclipse. Weiss heard about the big party on the radio, but he couldn't find anyone to go with him, except for Holliday.

"This drifting is really cool, too," Weiss said about the racing style that about a dozen drivers were taking part in Monday morning. "And we got to shake the governor's hand."

As the screech of tires rang out over the speedway and the smell of funnel cakes wafted in the air, Holliday and Weiss said they were hopeful the clouds would clear by 3 p.m.

"All we need is a four-minute window," Holliday said. "I'm hopeful."

He said he might not have another shot at witnessing such a celestial event.

"I'm probably old enough that I won't see one of these again," Holliday said. "The next one is in what, 2040? That would make me 85, so I might not have the opportunity to experience it."

A.J. Moore, the general manager for Lake Erie Speedway, said officials from Erie Events reached out to him more than a month ago to ask if he'd be willing to open up the venue for the day, a month ahead of racing season.

"If Mother Nature is going to give us something cool to have an event around might as well give it a try," he said. "It all came into play."

By noon there were about 500 people at the racetrack. The Erie-based business Crazy Monkey brought out rides and inflatables for kids and multiple bands were scheduled to perform in the afternoon.

Moore said they'll have sold 1,500 to 2,000 tickets by the end of the day, noting that they had strong presale numbers. People from as far away as California bought tickets.

The weather was a deterrent early Monday, but he expected more people to trickle in around lunch time.

"I was really hoping the clouds would stay away because out here at night the stars are amazing," he said.

Gov. Shaprio makes pitstop at Speedway

Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's First Lady Lori Shapiro and their children made a pit stop at the Lake Erie Speedway in North East before heading to the city for more eclipse events Monday.

The Shapiro family spent about 45 minutes watching the racing. Son Jonah Shapiro even strapped on a helmet and hopped in the passenger seat of a red BMW LS to take a lap. When the car came back around and slowed to a stop in front of the rest of Shapiro family, Jonah waved his arm forward a few times before the car took off for another lap.

Shapiro later addressed the spectators.

"We're fortunate that Pennsylvania is one of only 13 states in the path of totality and here in Erie we're at 100% totality this afternoon, making us the center of the universe, right Erie?" Shapiro said to applause from the small crowd. "I'm so damn proud to be your governor. I'm so excited for Erie and for Pennsylvania and I hope everyone has an awesome day."

Accompanying the governor was NASA astronaut and Pittsburgh native Warren "Woody" Hoburg.

"It's pretty cool," Hoburg said. "The next time this happens in the United States won't be for another 20 years, so not until 2044. It's an amazing event for the moon to line up and block the sun for a few minutes. I'm super excited for it.

"We're all about exploration," he continued. "The moon you're going to watch go in front of the sun today, we're going back to that moon with Artemis."

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Lake Erie Speedway opened to visitors for solar eclipse viewing