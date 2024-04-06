'Significant progress' made on Vision Hills Fire, but Pueblo's 'not out of the woods yet'

The Vision Hills Fire that began Friday morning in northeast Pueblo has burned 107 acres and remains 80% contained as of Saturday morning, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

No structures have burned during the fire and no loss of life has been reported.

"Were not out of the woods yet, but we’re in a better place than we were yesterday," Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero said in a video about the fire posted to the Pueblo County Vimeo page.

"We’ve made some significant progress on the Vision Hills Fire, we have several fire crews that are out there and will remain out there throughout the day."

Lucero said concerns remain for the fire area, as Saturday is a Red Flag Day, in which no burning is allowed throughout Pueblo County due to dry and windy conditions.

"We would ask the public to stay away from the area," Lucero said. "Generally, fire has curiosity and people want to go out and see the effects of it. However, this inhibits law enforcement and/or fire response to go to those affected areas."

The fire forced evacuations for homes a half-mile north of 1945 Overton Road, but those evacuations were lifted Saturday morning and those residences are now under pre-evacuation.

Pre-evacuation notices have also been issued for residents from 1940-2715 Overton Road. Residents in that area are instructed to be prepared to evacuate if needed.

A helicopter aids in firefighting operations for the Vision Hills Fire, which had burned over 100 acres and prompted 25 evacuations as of Friday afternoon.

Volunteers from the southeastern Colorado chapter of the Red Cross are currently providing support to those impacted by the Vision Hills Fire, as well as those impacted by another large fire that began Friday at the Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel Mill.

"Red Cross disaster responders have opened an evacuation center and are ready to accommodate anyone needing information or other assistance," the Red Cross stated in a news release. The evacuation center is located at the St. Charles Mesa Recreation Center at 1650 Cooper Place.

According to the PCSO, residents of approximately 25 homes were asked to evacuate Friday. The PCSO said Friday there was no threat to the Colorado State University Pueblo campus and that no campus evacuations were ordered.

The fire began around 10:30 a.m. Friday, burning brush east of Fountain Creek and west of Jerry Murphy Road where it turns into Overton Road.

Multiple fire crews responded to the fire and air resources assisted in the extensive firefighting operations.

Lucero noted in the county's video Saturday that while the firefighting effort "taxes our resources here locally, we still have the ability to respond effectively should something else happen throughout the county."

Residents asked to evacuate due to the Vision Hills Fire can take large animals to the Liberty Landing Stables, 1401 S. McCulloch Blvd., in Pueblo West. A secondary location was opened at 4 Bar S, 6675 Colorado Highway 78, according to the PCSO. Small pets can be taken to the Red Cross evacuation center.

UPDATE as of 10:30 a.m.

Evacuation has been lifted for residents from 1945 Overton Rd and half mile north. Those residents are now on pre-evacuation status



Pre-evacuation has been issued from residents from 1940-2715 Overton Rd. Be Prepared to Evacuate if needed. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 6, 2024

Road closures due to the Vision Hills Fire include north and southbound Jerry Murphy Road/Overton Road from Bluestem to Pinon Road, and east and westbound Vision Hills Parkway from Jerry Murphy Road to Castor Drive.

Because of the smoke from the Evraz and Vision Hills fires, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health alert for air quality. In the advisory, the health department recommended residents stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities through Sunday, April 7.

Due to the area’s poor air quality, the city-owned golf courses of Elmwood and Walking Stick were both closed on Saturday, and Pueblo Transit limited its services in the Salt Creek area.

“Additionally, all scheduled games to take place at Langoni Field located at 1600 W 24th St. are cancelled and no access to the fields will be permitted. No outdoor activities or events on City property will be permitted on Saturday, April 6, 2024,” the city announced Saturday morning in a news release.

Agencies that responded to the Vision Hills Fire included the Pueblo Fire Department, Pueblo County Emergency Services Division Fire, Pueblo Rural Fire Department, Beulah Fire Department, Rye Fire Protection District, West Park Fire Department, Hanover Fire Protection District, Pueblo Chemical Depot, Pueblo County Roads and Bridges and Division of Fire Protection & Control and AMR.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter, at @ZachHillstrom. Support local news, subscribe to the Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: What we know about the state of the Vision Hills Fire on Saturday