Wildfire in northeast Pueblo forces evacuations of 25 homes north of Overton Road

A wildfire in northeast Pueblo has forced evacuations for homes a half-mile north of 1945 Overton Road.

A reception area for those asked to evacuate has been set up at the Pueblo County Parks Office, located at 1650 Cooper Place. The reception area opened Friday afternoon and its entrance is off Roselawn Road.

Just after 1:50 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced that residents of approximately 25 homes in the affected area were asked to evacuate. As of 2:05 p.m., the PCSO said there was no threat to the Colorado State University Pueblo campus and that no campus evacuations had been ordered.

No burned structures or injuries had been reported as of 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Multiple fire crews are responding to a grass fire in the City of Pueblo near Jerry Murphy Rd and Vision Hills Parkway. No structures threatened. Please avoid the area. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 5, 2024

The fire, which the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is referring to as the Vision Hills Fire, is burning brush east of Fountain Creek and west of Jerry Murphy Road where it turns into Overton Road.

The approximate size of the fire has not been determined at this time. Multiple fire crews are fighting the fire and air resources are assisting firefighting operations. "Please do not put drones up in the area," the PCSO said in a tweet.

Residents who have been asked to evacuate due to the Vision Hills Fire can take large animals to the Liberty Landing Stables, 1401 S. McCulloch Blvd., in Pueblo West. A secondary location will be at 4 Bar S, 6675 Colo. Hwy 78, according to the PCSO.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back at Chieftain.com for updates.

More Pueblo public safety news: Pueblo coroner identifies two victims killed in Monday crash

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formally known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain atsubscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Fire burning in northeast Pueblo forces evacuations