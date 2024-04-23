Virginia State Sen. Aaron Rouse announces run for lieutenant governor

VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia State Sen. Aaron Rouse announced Tuesday morning he will run for lieutenant governor.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also announced Tuesday that he’s running for the role.

Rouse has been steadily moving up through public service ranks over the last several years. The former NFL player is a former Virginia Beach City Council member.

In January last year, Rouse won a special election for former Sen. Jen Kiggans’ seat in the 7th District after she was elected to the U.S. House. Last November, he won the seat for the newly redistricted District 22.

He’s been a strong advocate of reproductive and voting rights, including the district voting system in Virginia Beach. He also supports a regulatory structure for the sale of marijuana in Virginia.

Rouse grew up in Friendship Village, a low-income housing community that’s subsidized by the federal government in Virginia Beach. He played football for Virginia Tech and was the first in his family to graduate college. After graduation, Rouse was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Rouse returned home to Virginia Beach where he served four years as an at-large member of the City Council. Rouse founded Rouse’s House, a nonprofit organization, that promotes the value of education for children.

This is a developing story. Check pilotonline.com for updates.

