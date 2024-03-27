Virginia State Police ID man killed in fiery Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Virginia State Police on Tuesday identified a man who was killed last week in a fiery three-vehicle crash in Augusta County.

The crash took place the afternoon of March 20 when police said a Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Little Calf Pasture Highway (U.S. 42) when it crossed the center line and struck a dump truck headed in the opposite direction. The Jeep then hit a ditch and caught fire, police said. A second dump truck was unable to avoid the crash scene and struck the first dump truck

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said the crash took place near the Shenandale Gun Club.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Brett A. Trammell, 39, of Hot Springs, Virginia. Police said he died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck that was hit by the Jeep was taken to UVA Health in Charlottesville with serious injuries, police said.

The crash closed the road for about four hours. High winds on the day of the three-vehicle crash also helped spread the fire, which charred hundreds of acres, according to Augusta County Fire-Rescue.

