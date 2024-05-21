Viral exposure: Ozark judge threatens slammer for swearing

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A Skipperville father’s encounter with Ozark police is garnering nationwide attention. But it isn’t the speeding ticket that is turning heads.

Reginald Burks is now facing jail time in Dale county if he doesn’t apologize to the officer who pulled him over. Burks is accused of swearing at that cop.

In December of 2023, Burks was taking his kids to school when he was pulled over for allegedly going over the speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

Burks, speaking to News Nation, said that the officer who pulled him over did not use a radar telling Burks that it was broken.

The officer wrote the ticket for speeding. But what happened next is what has Burks facing jail time.

“He wrote me a ticket he stood at the car and he wouldn’t move from in front of the mirror of my car and I kept asking him to move but he would so I eventually told him ‘hey get your *** out of the way.’ But he just kept standing there,” Burks said during the interview with News Nation.

Burks then went to court to pay the $211 ticket, including a $20 fine. But Ozark Municipal Judge Nicholas Bull then ordered Burks to apologize to the officer who wrote him a ticket or go to jail.

If Burks fails to apologize by June 4, he faces 30 days in jail. He was charged with speeding for going 3 mph over the posted speed limit.

Burks, who is Black, suggested he wouldn’t be facing potential jail time if he were white.

“Probably not. Most of the time, all you see is Black African Americans getting arrested or locked up or ticketed for something crazy … for no reason,” he said. “I’m just sick of it.”

Burks’ attorney, David Harrison, says they plan to file a federal lawsuit if Burks is sent to jail when he goes to court in June.

