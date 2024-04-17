Violent sexual assault suspect at large in Southern California, police say

Police have released a grainy image taken from surveillance footage of a man believed to be responsible for a violent sexual assault on a woman who was sitting in her car outside of a restaurant in Pasadena on Saturday.

The terrifying ordeal unfolded at around 8:40 p.m. on Sierra Madre Villa Avenue, north of Foothill Boulevard, authorities with the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

“The suspect got into the car with her,” PPD Lt. Tim Bundy told KTLA’s Jennifer McGraw. “He produced a knife and forced her to drive to another location in Pasadena where he then sexually assaulted her.”

Police said the woman was able to fight back, fend off the man and call 911 when he fled the area.

“It’s absolutely scary and this guy is a straight predator,” Lt. Bundy said. “That’s why we want to get the word out there. We’re actively searching for him, obviously, but we want people to be aware that he’s still out there at this point.”

The suspect is described as an approximately 30 to 40-year-old Black male, around 6 feet tall with a heavy-set build. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, a gray hooded rain jacket, light blue jeans, black shoes and was armed with a folding knife.

Authorities also said the man has a distinctive raspy voice and is possibly a transient.

Pasadena resident Lynne Levin-Guzman, who has been a nurse for the last 20 years, believes the attack is cause for concern.

“You never think it’s going to be you, minding your own business in a nice city like Pasadena, but unfortunately, I’ve heard it’s happening more often,” she said.

As traumatic and horrifying as the incident was, police said the woman showed strength and did the right thing.

“She did a good job,” Bundy said. “We’re proud of her. She was able to resist and get away and get herself to safety.”

This violent attack comes on the heels of two brutal sexual assaults near the canals in Venice. During the attacks, one woman was beaten nearly to death while another suffered significant injuries but is expected to recover.

The suspect, Anthony Jones, 29, was arrested last week in San Diego in connection with that case. He is facing multiple charges including forcible rape and attempted murder. His bail was set at $3.25 million, though L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón has asked the court to hold the man without bail.

Anyone with information about the incident in Pasadena is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

