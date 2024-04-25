Vigil planned for ‘prayers of comfort, hope’ after Arlington Bowie High School shooting

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Arlington will host a vigil for the community Friday night in the wake of a school shooting that killed one student and led to the arrest of another on Wednesday.

The vigil will be “a time of meditation and reflection as we offer prayers of comfort, hope, and healing for Bowie High School and the surrounding community,” the church said in a news release.

The service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and all are welcome to gather for the event at St. Andrew’s UMC, 2045 SE Green Oaks Blvd.

“This community-wide service creates space for those affected by violence to gather with a community in solidarity, to mourn and grieve together the loss of a peer and loved one, and to offer a space of care for anyone who may need comfort in these days,” the release said.

Arlington police said Thursday that they are still working to determine the motive and what led to the shooting, but investigators believe the accused shooter, 17-year-old Julian Howard, knew and targeted the victim, 18-year-old Etavion Barnes. Both were students at Bowie High School.

Today's top stories:

→ Veteran who died in Tarrant jail sought help for schizophrenic episode

→ Nuns escalate legal battle with bishop, seek restraining order

→ Family of teen killed at Fort Worth party seeks info on shooting

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

“The tentacles of violence have reached into many lives, and in this service we say that love’s reach is longer still,” church officials said. “Care and healing may be found as we seek it together — across our community and hold one another’s grief as sacred. Together, the community’s voice is one of both lament and hope yearning for and working toward the well-being, safety, and flourishing of not only our children, families, school, and community, but all children, families, schools and communities.”

Parents and family members wait in line to be reunited with their kids at Arlington ISD Athletics Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Bowie High School was put on lockdown after a shooting occurred on campus where one student was killed and another was arrested. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com