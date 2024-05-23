Vigil held to remember Las Vegas man shot, killed in neighborhood dispute

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A week after police said a Las Vegas man was shot and killed by his next-door neighbor, friends, and family gathered at the site of his death to remember him.

Loved ones came together in a neighborhood near Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 Wednesday night to honor Joe ‘JR’ Moreno.

Candles and flowers were placed in the spot where police said the 47-year-old was shot and killed last week.

His neighbor, 32-year-old Eddi Moreno, who is not related to JR, is accused of murdering him in his driveway.

Police documents state JR Moreno was acting ‘erratically’ before the confrontation with Eddi Moreno on Monday, May 13.

8 News Now has learned Eddi also faced three separate battery charges in 2024: one in April where he was accused of assaulting a landscaper in his neighborhood and two more for allegedly punching a man during a children’s soccer game in January.

JR’s mother and sister, Conni and Lisa Moreno, along with everyone else who loved him, said he was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

They told 8 News Now JR was suffering from a manic episode at the time of the shooting, but they don’t believe things should have ended like this.

“He was going through a mental disease,” JR’s childhood best friend Cody Kolold said. “This is not normal.”

Many specifically spoke about his relationship with his two children.

“He’s never going to see his daughters again,” Lisa Moreno said. “Like they’re never going to see their dad.”

Others, including his ex-girlfriend Salena Fulford, remembered what he brought to the world.

“He could make people laugh,” Fulford said. “I loved that about him.”

Though everyone who attended Wednesday night’s event has a long road of sadness and grief ahead, they said they want to focus on the good times they shared with JR.

“He was the best man in the world,” Konold said. “JR Was a believer, he believed in what was right.”

They said they knew JR would always live on with them.

“He’s going to be in people’s hearts forever,” Fulford concluded.

Eddi Moreno now faces an open murder charge. His friends told 8 News Now they were able to raise money to post his bail last week.

If you’d like to help JR’s family with funeral expenses, click HERE.

