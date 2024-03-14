Vigil held for missing Mizzou student Riley Strain as Nashville search continues

It was supposed to be a candlelight vigil for Riley Strain, the 22-year-old Springfield native who disappeared Friday after a night out in downtown Nashville with members of his fraternity.

Gusts of wind extinguished dozens of the tiny flames, prompting Strain's friends, relatives, and supportive community members in the bleachers of Kickapoo High School's football field to raise their cellphone flashlights instead.

The highly publicized case of the missing Kickapoo grad, who was a student at the University of Missouri in Columbia, has drawn national attention. On Wednesday night, the small crowd tried to project positive energy — conscious of the worst, hopeful for the best — as they briefly illuminated a piece of Strain's hometown.

Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil Wednesday at Kickapoo High School for missing Kickapoo graduate and University of Missouri student Riley Strain.

"The best thing we can do is be positive as much as we can," Strain's cousin Chelsea Strain said at the gathering. "Try to be funny and laugh in situations — it's the one thing that's able to keep our minds straight."

Strain's parents, Chris and Michelle Whiteid, were in Nashville on Wednesday as they helped authorities search for their son. They watched the vigil from a live stream as a close family friend, Chris Dingman, addressed the dozens of concerned people who attended, providing updates, answering questions and dispelling misinformation.

Strain was last seen by friends Friday night at country star Luke Bryan's bar in the city's popular Broadway area before staff reportedly ordered the man, who appeared intoxicated in downtown street footage, to leave.

"Y'all, this is scary," Bryan posted to social media after learning of Strain's disappearance. "Praying for his safe return."

Family members remain determined to find Strain, whom they described Wednesday as "an amazing person."

"Thank you everyone for the continued thoughts and prayers," Michelle Whiteid said in a message at Wednesday's vigil. "We feel every single one. We are truly blessed with the most amazing friends and family, neighbors and community, please continue praying and sharing Riley's story. We will not stop until we bring Riley home safe and sound. We love every one of you."

What happened to Strain?

Riley Strain, 22, was last seen by friends at a Broadway bar on Friday, March 8, 2024 while visiting Nashville from the University of Missouri, authorities say.

Strain was in Nashville on Friday with several members of his Delta Chi fraternity — a gathering not sanctioned by Mizzou, according to the school — when police say Strain was separated from his friends about 9:45 p.m. at Luke Bryan's bar after Strain was told to leave.

The business and finance student was believed to be heading back to the group's hotel nearby, but he never checked back into his room. After failing to reach Strain later that evening and realizing he hadn't returned the next morning, a fraternity member reportedly reached out to the Nashville Metro Police Department to report Strain missing.

Nashville police have since released area surveillance camera footage from various portions of the Broadway area shortly after Strain left the bar. In one of the videos, he is seen walking down the street and stumbling. In another, he runs before falling, slowly gets back on his feet and proceeds to walk out of the camera's view.

His phone was reportedly last pinged about 10 p.m. that night near Public Square Park along the Cumberland River. Office of Emergency Management crews continued to search the river on Wednesday.

Multiple media outlets reported Wednesday that police had requested warrants to search Strain's Apple Watch history and bank transaction history to get more potential leads.

Extensive search for Riley Strain includes homeless camp

A close friend of Riley Strain's family, Chris Dingman, speaks at Wednesday's vigil at Kickapoo High School. Strain, a Mizzou student, went missing in Nashville after a night out with fraternity brothers.

Dingman, a close friend of Strain's family, spoke to the more than 100 people who attended the vigil to help shed light on the situation.

He addressed inaccurate details shared by some online sleuths, saying "10% of what we're reading on the internet is truth," and mentioned that more video of Strain has been discovered but not released by police amid their investigation.

Dingman said the extensive Nashville search has included a nearby homeless camp.

"We did find another homeless person who had physical contact and a conversation with Riley," Dingman said. "The crazy part was the first day we went through the homeless camp, a homeless person said he remembers seeing Larry Bird."

He appears to have been referencing Strain, whose thin frame, blond hair, and height (now 6 feet 7 inches, according to family) resembles Bird, the retired professional basketball great.

Dingman said Strain's family encourages anyone with any sort of camera feed (ride share, doorbell cameras, business cameras, etc.) who was in the Broadway area to help if they come across something they believe can aid their search.

To help alleviate the financial burden of staying in Nashville for several days in the search for their son, a GoFundMe page was created. The page had raised more than $28,000 as of Thursday morning.

