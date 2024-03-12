Search for missing Springfield native, Mizzou student Riley Strain continues in Nashville

Riley Strain, 22, was last seen by friends at a Broadway bar on Friday, March 8, 2024 while visiting Nashville from the University of Missouri, authorities say.

A Kickapoo High school graduate and current University of Missouri student remains missing after drinking at a Nashville bar with members of his fraternity.

Springfield native Riley Strain, 22, has been missing for more than three days after friends told authorities they last saw Strain at a bar about 10 p.m. Friday in the city's popular downtown Broadway area.

Strain was reportedly asked to leave country star Luke Bryan's bar Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink by staff before being separated from his fellow Delta Chi fraternity members.

Nashville police said they have searched the area, including the riverbank, by air with helicopters and a drone, as well as on the ground, but have not located Strain, described as 6 feet 5 inches tall, thin, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

The Office of Emergency Management reportedly launched a boat Tuesday morning to search the Cumberland River in coordination with police.

Detectives today continue to pursue tips & investigative leads concerning missing person Riley Strain, 22. Strain, wearing a 2-tone shirt, is seen in this video crossing 1st Ave N to Gay St (right to left), at 9:47 p.m. Fri. Have info about him? Plz 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/fE86dlqeOC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 12, 2024

In their search efforts, Nashville Metro police also released surveillance of Strain in the Broadway area. In the video, Strain appears to be sometimes stumbling at 9:47 p.m. as he walks down 1st Avenue and Gay Street near several other people.

"This is not like him at all," Strain's mother, Michelle Whiteid, told FOX 17 in Nashville, explaining her son usually calls and texts her throughout the day.

Police said Whiteid and her husband, Christopher Whiteid, traveled to Nashville from Springfield to look for their son.

The University of Missouri has released a statement after learning of its missing student.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources.”

In a Facebook post, Strain's fraternity said it's "actively engaged" in the search.

"The Delta Chi Fraternity is deeply concerned for the safety of #RileyStrain, a valued member of our Missouri Chapter," the group posted Monday.

The Tennessean contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Nashville search for missing Mizzou student Riley Strain continues