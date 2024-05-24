Vigil held for anniversary of Tonya Whipp disappearance

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Auburndale community is gathering for a vigil Friday night in memory of Tonya Whipp as they mark one year since her disappearance.

Whipp last spoke to her family in late May 2023 and was reported missing a month later.

The family has lost hope Whipp will be found alive but are desperate for answers on where she is and what happened to her.

This week, a four-day search at the home she shared with her boyfriend, Russell Carroll, ended without a major break in the case.

“We were definitely disappointed and we were hoping that we would get the closure of knowing where she’s at and that didn’t happen for us,” said Lisa Textor, Whipp’s aunt.

In the year since her disappearance, Whipp’s family has held vigils and attended search parties, with the help of We Are The Essentials, a nonprofit group that helps families of missing people.

“The rollercoaster ride that they’ve been on for the past 365 days, nearly, it’s been hell for them,” We Are The Essentials co-founder Nico Tusconi said.

Last week, police arrested Carroll on charges of criminal use of personal identification information and third-degree grand theft.

Authorities allege Carroll withdrew money from Whipp’s accounts and transferred her money to himself in the months following her disappearance.

“It was very emotional,” said Donna Martin, Whipp’s sister. “At one point I was crying. At one point I was screaming. I was very excited that he was arrested because that’s the first step for justice for Tonya.”

News Channel 8 learned people came forward with new information after Carroll’s arrest, which led to law enforcement obtaining a new search warrant, which was executed inside and outside of Carroll’s home.

After authorities left the property Tuesday, News Channel 8 was allowed in the backyard, where excavator tracks lined the dirt.

Carroll is being held in jail on a $35,000 bond.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to increase the bond, saying Carroll is a flight risk.

In the motion, prosecutors said Carroll has been notified he is the only suspect in Whipp’s homicide.

“There’s a little bit of relief that finally it’s out there for the whole public to see that he is the prime suspect in her homicide,” Martin said. “It’s confirmation. It’s confirmation of what we’ve already been feeling.”

Whipp’s family said they appreciate the diligence shown by Auburndale police over the four-day search at the property and are hopeful they will have answers soon.

“She’s up there looking over us. Brought our family together. She knows how much we love her and how much this community has come together to help us find her,” said Robin Klotzbier, Whipp’s sister.

