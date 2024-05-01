Vietnam Parliament to Hold Special Meeting After Leader Resigned

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s National Assembly will convene Thursday afternoon for a special meeting to discuss personnel issues after its chairman resigned last week.

The Communist Party Central Committee accepted the resignation of Vuong Dinh Hue April 26, days after his assistant was detained in relation to a corruption probe.

The parliament’s standing committee called the meeting, according to a statement on the National Assembly’s website. It did not provide more details.

The National Assembly is authorized to vote on resignations of high-ranking officials, such as its chairman.

Hue’s departure comes amid an anti-graft crackdown that saw the police detain his assistant over a probe into a builder accused of allegedly offering bribes.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has spearheaded an anti-corruption campaign that last year ensnared at least 459 Communist Party members, as well as business executives. In April, a property tycoon was sentenced to death over corruption.

In March, Vo Van Thuong resigned as president — the second to do so in 14 months — over unspecified violations.

