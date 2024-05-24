VIDEO: Witnesses recall moments surrounding murder of Albuquerque pizzeria owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Almost two years ago, a pizzeria owner was shot to death in front of his employees during an armed robbery.

Newly released footage shows the chaotic scene when the employees tell the police everything that just happened, hoping to catch the man responsible.

An Albuquerque Police Department officer arrived at the parking lot of Giovanni’s Pizzeria in August of 2022. Employees explained that the owner was shot but still breathing. However, by the time the first responders got there, it was too late.

Rosario Zito had been killed right in front of his employees.

Witnesses recounted what happened, saying a man with a gun started yelling for everyone to drop their belongings on the ground.

The workers told police they gave the robber their tip money and hoped it would satisfy him, but the thief wasn’t finished.

VIDEO: Deputies find dead 5-year-old during Silver City callout

A witness said Zito pulled out his own gun and fired a warning shot while hiding behind a car. The man reportedly shot his gun toward Rosario, and he was hit. The robber ran off, and the employees described him to the police.

About two blocks away, officers found a man matching the description identified as Sylvan Alcachupas. He was taken into custody.

Alcachupas pleaded not guilty to 12 charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His trial is scheduled for July.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.